- CLE
Home- CLE

NFL Week 5 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Chargers’ Music Video

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

NFL Recap Week 5 Cleveland Browns DJ HazMatt

Source: Radio One / Radio One

The Cleveland Browns fought hard, but eventually took a very tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. Even though we didn’t walk away with the win, DJ HazMatt is back to remind us all that no matter WHAT.. we gone be ALRITE!!

Big shotout to Kendrick Lamar, very fitting song selection seeing that our Browns took the loss in K. Dot’s home state. With that said, our team will be back at it with a chance for redemption THIS SUNDAY when they face off against the Arizona Cardinals.

|| RELATED: NFL Week 4 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Vikings’ Music Video ||

Also: Don’t forget that each Sunday you’re invited to join DJ HazMatt and Matty Willz on Matt and Matt Sports.

Tap in with the fellas at halftime and postgame each Sunday for real talk from The Land. All the best highlights, hot takes and #GTFOH moments from the game we all know and love. Take a look at their NFL Week 6 predictions below and good luck to our Browns on their upcoming game!!

Matt And Matt Week 6 NFL Sports Predictions

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Browns , Chargers , DJ HazMatt , football , NFL

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
2021 Global Citizen Live: New York

Killer Mike Thinks Meek Mill’s Naked Bus Ad…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Trans Netflix Employees Plan Walkout In Protest To…

 23 hours ago
12.27.02
Damon Wayans Encore Appearance at Stress Factory Comedy Club - February 20, 2007

Damon Wayans Say’s Dave Chappelle “Freed the Slaves”…

 1 day ago
11.01.02

Letitia Wright Denies Making Anti-Vaxx Comments On Set…

 1 day ago
12.29.02
Exclusives
Close