Netflix Gets Rid of Employee Who Was Leading Walkout Over Dave Chappelle Special

Things are getting tougher for streaming giant Netflix.

The popular on-demand service continues to face backlash for airing and defending Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special “The Closer” and has once again shot itself in its foot.

An employee who is reportedly behind “the trans employee walkout set for October 20″ has been given the boot.

It was supposed to a movement where “trans employees were encouraged to not report to work in an effort to let Netflix know that “we challenge the very principles of our company.”

From Uproxx:

However, as news of the walkout broke, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos continued to double down on his defense of streaming Chappelle’s controversial new special, The Closer, and now, the organizer of the event, who is reportedly Black and pregnant, has been terminated. Via The Verge: “All these white people are going around talking to the press and speaking publicly on Twitter and the only person who gets fired is the Black person who was quiet the entire time,” says a former employee in an interview with The Verge. “That’s absurd, and just further shows that Black trans people are the ones being targeted in this conversation.”

The employee was terminated for “allegedly leaking internal metrics that were featured in a Bloomberg report” regarding Chappelle’s latest special.

Regardless, this latest news does not bode well for Netflix, who is not backing down on the controversial comedian.

