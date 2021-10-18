Prayers: General Colin Powell Has Passed From Complications from Covid-19

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Prayers are in order as we received the sad news that, General Colin L. Powell, the first Black U.S. Secretary of State has passed away from complications from Covid-19, at the age of 84 years old. The news was delivered via General Colin Powell’s Facebook page.

According to General Colin L. Powell’s family he was fully vaccinated.

General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American. -The Powell Family

General Colin L. Powell served in combat duty in Vietnam afterwards he become the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush. His national notoriety came in the aftermath of the United States led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States.

Colin L. Powell was born on April 5, 1937, in Harlem, a neighborhood in the New York City borough of Manhattan. After graduation in 1958, Powell was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. While stationed at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, Colin Powell met Alma Vivian Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama, and they married in 1962. The couple has three children: son Michael, and daughters Linda and Annemarie.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of the great General Colin L. Powell uplifted in our prayers.

