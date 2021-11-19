Sofia Urista Apologizes For Peeing On A Fan [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

You could have had it all, but you decided to drown a fan with pee ♫ Sophia Urista has went a longgg way past being a contestant on “The Voice” in 2016.

If you remember Janet Jacksons legendary ‘Velvet Rope’ tour their came a time when she brought a fan up on stage and tied him up, tied him down then made him moan real loud while whisperin’ I wanna feel a soft rope burn as she serenaded the fan with the song ‘Rope Burn’. It was sexy, fun and for the fan a once in a life time experience that we are sure has burned into his imagination on a daily basis ever since. Then the other day, on November 11th to be exact, singer/songwriter, Sophia Urista, the frontwoman for New York-based cover band Brass Against while performing at a concert at Rockville metal festival in Daytona. Sophia Urista decided to go Janet Jackson Rope Burn meets R. Kelly 5.0 by bringing a fan up on stage and lay down on the stage floor while performing, Brass Against cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up”. We don’t now if Sophia Urista was trying to wake up the fan or if she really had to relieve herself, as she told the audience, but whatever the case, Urista, decided to give the fan a golden shower that he didn’t ask for to make matters worse it seems that Urista had a lot to drink before that performance because ole girl let it go like a race horse. (see video below)

Unlike Janet Jackson’s ‘Rope Burn’ performance, Sophia Urista’s performance did not look fun, sexy and I’m sure that man is traumatized (well unless he is into strangers peeing on him in front of large crowds). So after the video of Sophia Urista urinating on a fan went viral just before her getting dragged on social media, Sophia Urista apologized publicly to the fan via her social media.

“Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona. I have always pushed the limits on music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far.”

You think!!??

Take a look at Sophia Urista’s complete apology below

