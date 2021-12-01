RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Supreme Court Closer To Historic Ruling That Threatens Future Of Roe V. Wade

With so much on the line, it will likely take months before the case is decided.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

On Wednesday (Dec 1) The Supreme Court announced it was one step closer to making a decision on what would undoubtedly be a historic shift in its abortion jurisprudence following hours of deliberations from state lawyers, a Mississippi abortion provider and the current presidential administration.

|| RELATED: Black Women On Roe v. Wade: ‘Now’s The Time To Ensure Equity, Not Just Access’ ||

|| RELATED: Reversing History: The Modern Fight For Abortion Rights ||

The Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, followed the framework established by Roe V. Wade, which states that women have a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy in the first two trimesters, when a fetus cannot survive outside the womb, which is typically between 22 and 24 weeks.

Mississippi is seeking to overturn all of its previous abortion decisions and to return the abortion question to the states.

Prior to the today’s Supreme Court announcement, former Vice President Mike Pence called for Roe V. Wade to be overturned.

Abortion bans before viability, such as the one passed by Mississippi, have been consistently held unconstitutional. Yet conservative lawmakers continue to spend more time and resources trying to gut legal protections and established rights than ensuring people have access to their basic needs. 

“For over a decade, we have seen a group of well-funded anti-abortion state legislators introduce and pass strategic policies that chip away at abortion access,” said Jennifer Driver, senior director of reproductive rights for the State Innovation Exchange. Driver pointed to laws in 11 states that trigger an abortion ban if Roe is overturned. Over 20 states have laws that forbid abortion outright in the event federal law changes. 

With so much on the line, it will likely take months before the case is decided.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You
A Better You
10 photos
abortion rights , nation , Roe v Wade

Videos
Latest
City Of Hope's Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala - Arrivals

Prayers The Black Godfather, Clarence Avant’s Wife Killed…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
BET Hip Hop Awards

A Homegoing Fit For A King Young Dolph…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
Declaration of the Republic and Barbados Presidential Inauguration Ceremony

Ladies Rihanna Is Going To Help You Leave…

 22 hours ago
06.14.26
Protesters wearing masks march through University Circle...

Man on Trial for Robbing Colossal Cupcakes Says…

 23 hours ago
06.07.26
Exclusives
Close