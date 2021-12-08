The Bijou Star Files: Folks Think Don Lemon Pulled A Chris Cuomo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 8, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Don Lemon Criticized for Not Mentioning His Role in Jussie Smollett Incident

Network anchor Don Lemon is facing backlash for failing to mention his ties to Jussie Smollett after it came out in court this week that the two were in contact amid his alleged hate crime hoax. Read More

Chris Cuomo Reportedly Loses Severance Pay & Book Deal After Being Fired By CNN (Update)

Allegedly CNN President Jeff Zucker stated Cuomo wouldn’t be paid a severance package during the virtual event. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON REQUESTS EMERGENCY GAG ORDER …In Paternity Case

Tristan Thompson is trying to keep a tightly-sealed lid on info from his latest paternity case — asking a judge to silence the woman who claims she’s carrying his child from leaking info about the case … while he continues to blast her as being out for fortune and fame. Read More

WORLD’S LARGEST EDIBLE 850 LB. WEED BROWNIE FOR SALE …Someone’s Getting HIGH!!!

Tomorrow is National Brownie Day and some people will be celebrating by taking a bite out of the world’s largest cannabis edible!!! Read More

EX-NFL DE GLENN FOSTER DEAD AT 31… Died In Police Custody

Foster was initially arrested around midnight on Dec. 4 … after cops say he led officers on a wild police chase. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT Asks White Prosecutor …DON’T SAY THE N-WORD!!!

Jussie Smollett interrupted his own courtroom grilling to make an interesting request — that the prosecutor does not use the n-word in full … because he found it offensive. Read More

NICK CANNON Shares Devastating News …YOUNGEST CHILD, ZEN, DEAD FROM BRAIN TUMOR

Nick Cannon just shared some devastating news, his youngest child has died from a brain tumor. Read More

KYLE RITTENHOUSE ‘F*** YOU, LEBRON’… ‘Really Pissed Off’ Over Lakers Star’s Trial Shade

Kyle Rittenhouse says he’s no longer a fan of LeBron James … saying the Lakers star’s shade toward him during his trial “really” ticked him off. Read More

Plumber Who Found Money At Joel Osteen’s Church To Receive $20,000 Reward

After Justin, the man responsible for finding money at Joel Osteen’s church, expressed he was “upset” because he had not heard from the megachurch, it was reported that he would receive $20,000. Read More

Erica Mena Issues An Apology To The Woman She Accused Of Wearing Items Stolen From Her Home Earlier This Year

Erica Mena has had her fair share of drama with her husband Safaree Samuels this year, but he’s not the only one who caught heat from the reality TV star. Today, Erica decided to right her wrongs and apologized to Christy Mahone. Read More

Good Samaritan Finds Nearly 70 Pounds Of Cocaine Floating Near The Florida Keys & Turns It In

According to reports, a “good samaritan” turned in nearly 70 pounds of cocaine with a value of $1 million. Read More

Family Plans On Pursuing Legal Action After Viral Video Shows Them & Their 7-Week-Old Baby Being Kicked Off An American Airlines Flight

December is one of the busiest times of the year, and as we approach Christmas, it’s not unusual for the airports to be full, as several travelers are flying through the country. Read More

New York & Los Angeles Listed Among Most Expensive Cities To Live In The World

According to the latest report, Los Angeles and New York are listed as being two of the most expensive cities to live in, in the world. Read More

Teenager Arrested for Beheading Allegedly Pregnant Sister With Mother’s Help

A teenager was arrested in India after police say he beheaded his 19-year-old sister as his mother allegedly held her legs, Read More

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed for a Third Season at Starz

As 50 Cent continues to expand his Power universe, it’s just been announced that Power Book II: Ghost has just been renewed for a third season after the success of Season 2. Read More

Man Alleging to Be Creator of Bitcoin Wins Lawsuit Dispute Over Roughly $55 Billion Crypto Fortune

A computer scientist who says he’s the inventor of bitcoin won a court dispute over 1.1 million bitcoins at trial, a sum that currently amounts to more than $55 billion. Read More

Black Couple Suing Real Estate Appraiser After Home Got Higher Valuation When White Friend Pretended They Owned It

A Black couple has filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in California, saying that an appraiser lowballed their valuation because of their race, the Independent reports. Read More

Bizzy Bone on Why He Thinks ‘Verzuz’ Battle Was Really ‘Bone Verzuz the Entire Rap Industry’

After DJ Paul sought to clear the air surrounding the fight that happened between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia at last week’s Verzuz battle, Bizzy Bone took to social media to offer his own two cents. Read More

Kodak Black Reacts to Lil Duval Saying He’s Lyrically ‘Up There’ With Kendrick Lamar

Kodak Black took to social media to share his thoughts on Lil Duval tweeting that the “ZEZE” rapper is lyrically “up there” with Kendrick Lamar. Read More

Adidas Links Up With Sustainable Fashion Designers for NYC Pop-Up Featuring Upcycled Clothing

Later this month, adidas will open doors on a new pop-up experience offering visitors a shot at purchasing upcycled pieces from a variety of top designers with a focus on sustainable fashion. Read More

Lizzo Suggests Drake Come ‘Dive in the P*ssy’ in Live Cover of Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” Shouts Out Chris Evans

Lizzo isn’t letting go of her feigned romances with Drake and Chris Evans. Read More

Senior Sony Exec Loses Job After Being Exposed in Pedophile Sting Operation

A senior Sony executive is out of a job after being exposed in an amateur pedophilia sting operation by People v. Preds, which posted a video on YouTube. Read More

Google Warns Android Users of Apps Using Their Microphone and Camera to Spy on Them

Millions of Android users are being warned by Google that their apps may be spying on them. When the microphone or camera is turned on, the new function notifies the user. Read More

The Grinch That Knocked Off Gucci: U.S. Customs Seize Millions in Replica Designer Goods Ahead of Christmas

For those looking forward to their “designer-inspired” fashions arriving in time for their annual Christmas parties, U.S. Customs and Border Protection had other plans. Read More

Instagram Debuts Feature That Will Let Users Know When Take a Break From the App

Instagram is going to let its users know when it’s time to take a break from the app. You might be staring at your Instagram screen a little too long, and now, the app is going to let you know when enough is enough. Read More

Yandy Smith-Harris Opens Up About Fibroids and Her Health Journey

Yandy Smith-Harris stopped by Detox Living with Coach Gessie and Angela Yee, where she opened up about her painful battle with fibroids. Read More

Uber to Allow Riders and Drivers to Record Audio for Safety

Uber has implemented a new audio recording feature to help riders and drivers feel more comfortable during their rideshare trips. Read More

North Carolina Man Wins Two Jackpots After Buying Identical Lottery Tickets

A man in North Carolina bought two identical lottery tickets and ended up winning two jackpots. Read More

School Districts Are Seeing Staff Shortages Across the Nation: ‘We’re Going to do What We Have to do’

Teachers have to take on multiple roles within schools as school districts around the nation are suffering from staff shortages. Read More

New Study Shows Men Spread COVID-19 More Easily and More Frequently Than Women and Children

A new study shows men spread COVID-19 particles more than other populations. During a study on how the Coronavirus travels and is spread, researchers at Colorado State University found that the group of people who spread the disease the most frequently and more easily are not women, not children, but men. Read More

Plant-Based Vaccine Shows High Efficacy Against COVID

The world’s first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate has proven to be more than 75% effective against preventing the Delta variant of the virus, a Canadian drug maker said Tuesday. Read More

Fans Couldn’t Help Roasting Jacquees’ Dramatic Rendition Of The National Anthem At A Recent Lakers Game [Photos + Video]

It’s common for artists to pop up at sports games for performances of the National Anthem, as every so often, those appearances become viral moments. Read More

Roddy Ricch Joins Mariah Carey, And Cardi B With A Diamond Certified Single [Video]

Lately, everyone’s talking about Diamond Certification. Just last week, Cardi B became the first-ever female rapper ever with two Diamond certified tracks and yesterday, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” claimed Diamond Certification as well (and surpassed over a billion streams, natch.) Read More

The Student Lil Uzi Vert Helped With Tuition Invited The Rapper To His Graduation [Video]

A fan who asked Lil Uzi Vert to pay for his college tuition two years ago will graduate next month. Read More

