Really…Kyle Rittenhouse Is Mad At LBJ !? ‘Really Pissed Off’

Most people would have took the ‘W'(that they didn’t deserve) and went somewhere and faded into the backlight, but no not Kyle Rittenhouse. Now it seems that somebody hurt the little boo boo, Kyle Rittenhouse feeling’s and him mad and speaking out now. It’s funny how Kyle Rittenhouse got away with killing two people and he now thinks he has a platform to be mad at anybody about anything especially Laker LeBron James.

Kyle Rittenhouse in a recent interview decided to come for LeBron James over a tweet that LBJ made about Kyle Rittenhouse crying without tears. Kyle Rittenhouse say’s that he used to admire LBJ but now:

“I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that,” … “I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron. And then I’m like, you know, what, f—k you, LeBron.”

Hey Kyle I wonder if King James cares….NOT.

Take a look at the video and tweet below

