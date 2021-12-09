Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Fauci Predicts How The Omicron Variant Will Change The Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

With the holiday season among us, many people across the world are traveling to be with family. Those plans also unfortunately play a major role in the spread of COVID-19 and its recent Omicron variant, causing new cases daily and even death during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

We got Dr. Fauci to call in for some much-needed advice on what to expect from the future of the virus and the best way to protect ourselves.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fauci takes a moment to give us a breakdown of Omicron’s origins, but also makes sure to remind us all that delta is still the prime variant that’s causing infection at the highest rate. In addition to confirming the benefits of booster shots and even getting honest about his biggest concern with the pandemic in general, we surely had a great conversation with the President’s Chief Medical Advisor that is sure to provide some vital information.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

Listen to our latest interview with Dr. Fauci below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Dr. Fauci Predicts How The Omicron Variant Will Change The Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Opening Arguments Begin In Trial Of Kim Potter, Over Killing Of Daunte Wright

Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Testifies in Kim Potter Trial…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
Awkwafina with musical guest Travis Scott hosts the 44th season episode 2 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos;

Travis Scott Sits Down For First Interview Since…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
Josh Duggar Booking Photo

Former TLC Network Star Josh Duggar Found Guilty…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Alyssa Scott Pens Painful Message to Her and…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close