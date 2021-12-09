Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Famed comedian Mo’Nique gave us a great topic to focus on in today’s “Gary’s Tea” that questioned whether or not the term “queen” is being used properly when referencing certain women.

Also on the celebrity news recap includes a claim on how much Dr. Dre spends per month based off the recollection of his ex-wife Nicole Young, in addition to why so many people think Khloe Kardashian was making shady gestures at Halle Berry during her speech at the 2021 PCAs.

Get all the gossip in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Gary’s Tea: Mo’Nique Has A Message To All Of The “Queens” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

