The Bijou Star Files: Ye Is Begging, Kim K Filed To Move On

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 13, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KIM KARDASHIAN FILES TO BE LEGALLY SINGLE …Despite Kanye’s Pleas

Kim Kardashian wants to move forward with her life as a legally single woman, and just filed docs to do so in her divorce with Ye … Read More

STEVIE J Kicked Off Delta Flight …HE DISPUTES ONBOARD DRINK STORY

Stevie say’s the reason he and his son, Stevie II, were removed is due in part to the fact they didn’t follow a Delta staffer’s instructions on the drop of a dime — which he thinks led to them blowing the situation out of proportion. Read More

YE & DRAKE CONCERT PUSH TO FREE LARRY HOOVER SHOCKS FEDS …Call Him ‘One of the Worst’ Criminals

While Ye and Drake‘s historic concert for Larry Hoover is giving their fans all the feels … the feds are pissed the music icons are pushing to release a guy the government considers the “worst of the worst.” Read More

PELOTON RECRUITS REYNOLDS FOR FUNNY SPOOF AD… Mr. Big’s Alive, Guys!!!

Ryan Reynolds is here to save Peloton’s day — narrating a new spoof ad that’s in direct response to the outrage over Mr. Big dying in the new ‘SATC’ show. Also … spoiler alert. Read More

LEBRON JAMES NEW TORY LANEZ ALBUM IS …Big Plug Despite MTS Beef

LeBron James just gave a huge spotlight to somebody controversial in the rap world — and that’d be one Tory Lanez … who’s embroiled in a legal fight with Megan Thee Stallion. Read More

POPEYES PHILLY FRANCHISE BANS HOMELESS FROM RESTAURANT… Mgr Says Just Following Regulations

A manager at Popeyes tells us the sign was only put up after getting approval from higher-ups, and it’s an attempt to address some issues they’ve had with homeless patrons. Read More

JEFF BEZOS BELATEDLY SAYS ‘HEARTBROKEN’ OVER AMAZON DEATHS …After Celebrating Blue Origin Flight

Jeff Bezos did some damage control Saturday night, saying he was “heartbroken” over the tragedy at one of his Amazon plants, where at least 6 people died as a tornado ripped through the facility … this after being radio silent about the deaths as he celebrated his latest flight into space. Read More

YOUNG DOLPH TRIBUTE AT ROLLING LOUD …Paper Route Woo & Snupe Bandz, OT Genasis Pay Homage

Young Dolph — who was murdered last month — was honored Saturday night at Rolling Loud 2021. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION Graduates from TSU …WELCOME TO SMART GIRL WINTER!!!

Megan Thee Stallion is now Megan Thee Graduate — ’cause she just got her diploma … and the video is something to behold. Read More

KANYE & DRAKE From Foes to Friends …CHEESIN’ IT UP AT HOOVER CONCERT

If Kanye West and Drake performing together wasn’t enough evidence that they’ve truly buried the hatchet — take a look at this … definitive proof they’re pals again. Read More

INSANE WEATHER 2021 TORNADOS RIP THROUGH MIDWEST… 100+ Feared Dead

Tornados ripped through Kentucky, Illinois and other states last night … and the death toll could reach 100 … and it could even go higher. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT OSUNDARIO BRO GETS A ‘W’ IN THE RING …After Actor Takes Major ‘L’ In Courtroom

Jussie Smollett is a guilty man, but the only thing Bola Osundairo is guilty of is having hot hands … as he demonstrated in the boxing ring just as the actor’s fate was sealed. Read More

IG MODEL WHITNEY LEDAWN DJ Akademiks Is Lying For Ratings… I NEVER PULLED A GUN!!!

Things certainly got heated between DJ Akademiks and IG model Whitney LeDawn — with cussing, yelling and even drink-throwing — but Whitney says she NEVER pulled a gun … despite claims to the contrary. Read More

NICK CANNON TALKS ABOUT DEATH OF INFANT SON …I’ll Keep His Memory Alive

Nick Cannon is stoically dealing with the tragic death of his youngest child … saying he will absolutely keep the infant’s memory alive. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT CACTI SELTZER PUT ON HOLD… Future Return Possible

A source tells us the brand isn’t technically “discontinued,” but it’s more of a temporary hold with hopes of bringing the beverage back in the future. Read More

DR. DRE DEAL STRUCK IN DIVORCE

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young have reached an agreement in principle to finally put their divorce to bed … Read More

Father Who Posted Controversial Video Of Daughter Twerking In Front Of Him Apologizes (Exclusive)

A father posted his adolescent daughter twerking in front of him and Instagram users lost it. Earlier this week, Steevy Franch posted an Instagram video captioned “I’m speechless…was she twerking.” Read More

Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent After He Apologized For Joking About Her Photo

Last week Madonna called out 50 Cent after he joked about one of her photos. That caused him to issue an apology…but Madonna said she ain’t done yet. She replied to his “fake apology,” and told him what was on her mind. Read More

USPS Postal Workers Reportedly Stole Thousands Of Credit Cards From The Mail As Part Of A $750,000 Identity Theft Ring

According to reports, four USPS postal workers reportedly stole over a thousand credit cards from the mail in conjunction with a $750,000 identity theft ring. Read More

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Is Representing The Family Of Ex-NFL Player Glenn Foster Jr., Who Passed Away In Police Custody

Attorney Crump announced Friday that he would not let police use Glenn’s NFL size to justify his death. Read More

Denzel Washington Admits He Doesn’t Know Who Damson Idris Is In New Interview

Damson Idris has been winning the hearts of the ladies on screen and all over the internet. Not only has he been impressing the masses with his looks, but his acting skills have people comparing him to one of the greatest male actors of our time–Denzel Washington. Read More

Chloe Bailey Addresses Deleted Lollipop Licking Video: “I’m Finding Myself Right Now & Figuring Out What Serves Me Best”

On a recent episode of Charlamagne Tha God’s show, ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth,” the 23-Year-Old opened up about the deleted video where she licked on a lollipop and thanked her followers for the support last month. Read More

Better.Com CEO Taking An Immediate Leave Of Absence After Laying Off 900 Employees During Recent Zoom Meeting

The backlash has continued fiercely ever since, despite CEO Vishal Garg apologizing—he is now reportedly taking an immediate leave of absence from his daily duties at the company. Read More

Georgia Set To Launch Guaranteed Income Program Where Black Women Will Receive $850 Per Month

“Rule number one, get the money first. Rule number two, don’t forget to get the money!” Several states throughout the United States like California, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, and New Jersey have introduced guaranteed income programs to help residents improve their financial stability and mental health while tackling the racial wealth gap. Now the program is headed to Georgia, as it will be the newest state added to the list. Read More

Adele’s ’30′ Remains at No. 1 on Billboard 200 for a Third Straight Week

Adele cannot be budged off her throne atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. Read More

Big Boi Says He Has the ‘Greatest’ OutKast Documentary ‘Locked in the Vault’

Currently “locked in the vault” is the “greatest” OutKast documentary, per Big Boi . Read More

Drake’s Better World Fragrance House Rolls Out ‘Winter Warmth’ Holiday Candle

Fresh off his Amazon-streamed reunion with Kanye West as part of the visually indelible Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, Drake has turned his attention to matters of fragrance. Read More

Kansas Police Capture ‘Forrest Hump’ Camel That Broke Free From Nativity Scene

Police in Kansas spent last weekend in pursuit of an Arabian camel who managed to evade officers after breaking free of a nativity scene in Bonner Springs. Read More

Columbus, Ohio Agrees to Pay $5.75 Million to People Injured in 2020 Protests

A lawsuit filed against the city of Columbus, Ohio for excessive police force in the summer of 2020 has settled with those injured for $5.75 million, Read More

Man Fatally Shot Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend In Baltimore Then Kills Ex-Wife And Himself While Broadcasting His Intentions On Facebook Live

A despondent man forced his way into the Federal Hill home of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and shot her to death Saturday afternoon before heading to Columbia, where he then fatally shot down his ex-wife and took his own life while his children sat in the car. Read More

Master P’s Son Hercy Miller Is Leaving Tennessee State Basketball Team After Lack Of Medical Resources

Master P’s son Hercy Miller is preparing to leave Tennessee State University’s basketball team. Read More

Police Video Shows One Man’s Ordeal “Banking While Black”

Police bodycam footage details a 23-year-old black man’s nightmare after stopping at a local bank to cash his paycheck. Read More

Georgia Woman Charged With Stealing $400K, Including Donations Intended For St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, including money donated to help sick children. Read More

Saweetie Speaks On Feeling Overworked & Struggling With Mental Health

Saweetie is the latest artist to come out and discuss the struggles with their mental health. The ‘Icy’ rapper says she experiences mental breakdowns with the music industry’s demands. Read More

Travis Scott Reportedly Removed From Coachella Lineup

Travis Scott will reportedly no longer be performing at Coachella, as the fallout continues in the aftermath of the tragedy of the Astroworld festival. Read More

TMZ & Nicki Minaj Slammed For False Court Filing Story; Lawyer Accuse The Rapper Of Victim-Shaming

The lawyer representing Kenneth Petty’s victim slams Nicki Minaj for victim-shaming Jennifer Hough. Read More

DAPPER DAN ‘LOUIS [VUITTON] GET KANYE!!!’ To Fill Virgil’s Shoes

There’s a social media push to get Kanye West to step in and fill the role of Louis Vuitton creative director after the death of Virgil Abloh … and Dapper Dan believes Ye would be the perfect fit. Read More

‘BLACK PANTHER’FANS SUGGEST RECASTING CHADWICK Amid Letitia Wright Rumors

A lot of uncertainty over the filming of the ‘Black Panther’ sequel — due, in part, to Letitia Wright‘s vaccine status — has now got fans wondering … why not just recast T’Challa??? Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: