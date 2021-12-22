The Bijou Star Files: Suge Knight’s Locked Up But His Biopic Is Coming Out

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 22, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below

Suge Knight Biopic En Route After Death Row Records Co-Founder Sells Life Rights

A new Suge Knight biopic is being planned after a recent deal in which the Death Row Records co-founder is said to have sold his life rights. Read More

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. Read More

Beyoncé Records The Theme Song For Her Mom Tina Lawson’s Facebook Show [Video]

Tina Knowles-Lawson is making her new show a family affair. Read More

PETE DAVIDSON DRIVING KIM’S CAR For Jewelry Shopping

Pete Davidson is in the driver’s seat when it comes to his relationship with Kim Kardashian— or at least he was Tuesday — when he was cruising around in her car, and doing some jewelry shopping in the process. Read More

NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES If You Hate ‘1619 Project’ …MY QUESTION IS, HAVE YOU READ IT???

‘The 1619 Project’ is celebrated, debated and, for some, hated … and that’s partly why its creator has written a couple of sequels, of sorts — works she’s urging her most fervent critics to simply read before tearing it apart. Read More

LAWRENCE TAYLOR PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FELONY CHARGES… In Sex Offender Case

Lawrence Taylor is fighting back in his sex offender case … the NFL legend has pled not guilty to two felony charges, Read More

DIDDY I Own Sean John Again …BUYS IT OUT OF BANKRUPTCY FOR $7.5M!!!

Diddy is the proud owner of his clothing brand again — being reunited with his Sean John line after buying it out of bankruptcy for a steal. Read More

LIL DURK & INDIA ROYALE FIANCÉE FLASHING ROCK IN ASPEN!!!Post-Engagement Vacay

Lil Durk and his soon-to-be Mrs. are living large on the heels of their mid-concert engagement, flying to Aspen for a little last-minute Christmas shopping … at Louis Vuitton. Read More

Man Shot At Buckhead Movie Theater Following A Dispute Over Seating

The Atlanta Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place Monday night, which left a man injured after he was shot while trying to watch the latest Spider-Man film. Read More

The Mothers Of London On Da Track’s Children Call Out Summer Walker Online

Just when it seemed like the ongoing drama between Summer Walker and Eboni Ivorii, the mother of London On Da Track’s daughter Paris, was done, round 50-11 popped off today! Read More

Jayda Cheaves Opens Up About Possibly Rekindling A Relationship With Lil Baby

It looks like Jayda Cheaves is open to getting back with Lil Baby. During an interview with Jason Lee, CEO of ‘Hollywood Unlocked,’ Jayda shared there is still a lot of love between her and the father of her son, but some work needs to be done before they become some of ya’ll relationship goals. Read More

Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Announce Divorce After 9 Years Together

Meagan Good and her husband of nine years, DeVon Franklin, are splitting up. Read More

First Injectable HIV Prevention Drug Gets Approval From FDA

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday that it has approved the first PRePmedication to be taken via injection instead of as a pill for HIV prevention. Read More

Jim Jones Recalls Leaving His Home in Boxers to Buy New Outfit at Store

Back in the day, Jim Jones used to wake up, leave his home in boxers, and pull up to the store where he’d buy a whole new outfit on the fly. Read More

OnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely Steps Down From CEO Position

Tim Stokely, the founder and CEO of OnlyFans, has stepped down from his position to “pursue new endeavors,” the platform shared on Tuesday. Read More

50 Cent Teases Idea of Making a New ‘Cosby Show’ Successor, Says He’s ‘Had a Crush on Phylicia Rashad for Forever’

50 Cent might be expanding his repertoire to include a sitcom. Read More

Man Charged With Theft After Police Locate Stolen 58-Foot-Long Pedestrian Bridge

A 58-foot-long pedestrian bridge, which was stolen in Akron, Ohio back in November, has now been located, Read More

Biden Administration to Distribute 500 Million At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Free Due to Omicron

Marking the implementation of something that should have been carried out much sooner, at least immediately upon the former VP taking office, the Biden administration said Tuesday that it would distribute half a billion at-home COVID-19 tests amid Omicron variant concerns. Read More

Man Posing as UPS Worker Robbed and Held Up Elderly Couple at Gunpoint

A man who disguised himself as a UPS deliveryman held a family at gunpoint while robbing and invading their home. Read More

Delta Airlines to Stop Offering Frequent Flyer Miles for Basic Economy Buyers: ‘We’d Like to Sell Less of it Rather Than More of it’

Delta Airlines will no longer offer frequent flyer miles for basic economy passengers. AJC reports that Delta is knocking off some of the benefits passengers who buy basic economy flights are given. Read More

TSA to Let People Use Digital Copies of Their IDs Through Apple Wallet

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to accept Apple Wallet IDs starting next year. Read More

Kanye West is No Longer Dating Model Vinetria

Kanye West is no longer dating model Vinetria. The pair called it quits after hooking up for a few months. Read More

McDonald’s Hands Out 10,000 Free Mariah Carey T-Shirts for Christmas [Photos + Video]

Mariah Carey fans had their alarm clocks set for early Tuesday. Read More

Will Smith’s Ex-Wife, Sheree Zampino, Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for Season 12

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife and entrepreneur, is joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Read More

NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly ‘Very Happy’ with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: He ‘Treats Her Like a Queen’

Nene Leakes is moving on with a new love after losing late husband Gregg Leakes to cancer earlier this year. Read More

Trey Songz – Woman Claims Singer Sexually Assaulted Her In Night Club, Names Diddy In Lawsuit & Is Suing For $20 Million

Trey Songz and P. Diddy have gotten themselves into a sticky legal situation. R&B crooner Trey Songz and music mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs were named in a lawsuit filed by a woman involved in an incident that took place in 2018. Read More

Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby Mama & Daughter Attend One Of His Games

Carmelo Anthony might be turning over a new leaf with his daughter. Read More

Ray J Calls Out Racism In Corporate World: All Y’all Racist MF’s, I’m Coming For You Right Now!

Ray J is at the end of his rope with the injustice in the business world. Read More

Cleveland-area hospitals battling latest Covid-19 surge put ad in local paper that reads: ‘Help’

That word, in big black letters and surrounded by white space, called out from Ohio’s largest newspaper — a desperate plea from six Cleveland-area medical systems facing a crush of Covid-19 cases. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: