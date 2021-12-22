The Bijou Star Files: Suge Knight’s Locked Up But His Biopic Is Coming Out

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 22, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below
Suge Knight Biopic En Route After Death Row Records Co-Founder Sells Life Rights
A new Suge Knight biopic is being planned after a recent deal in which the Death Row Records co-founder is said to have sold his life rights. Read More
Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration
Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. Read More
Beyoncé Records The Theme Song For Her Mom Tina Lawson’s Facebook Show [Video]
Tina Knowles-Lawson is making her new show a family affair. Read More
PETE DAVIDSON DRIVING KIM’S CAR For Jewelry Shopping
Pete Davidson is in the driver’s seat when it comes to his relationship with Kim Kardashian— or at least he was Tuesday — when he was cruising around in her car, and doing some jewelry shopping in the process. Read More
NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES If You Hate ‘1619 Project’ …MY QUESTION IS, HAVE YOU READ IT???
‘The 1619 Project’ is celebrated, debated and, for some, hated … and that’s partly why its creator has written a couple of sequels, of sorts — works she’s urging her most fervent critics to simply read before tearing it apart. Read More
LAWRENCE TAYLOR PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FELONY CHARGES… In Sex Offender Case
Lawrence Taylor is fighting back in his sex offender case … the NFL legend has pled not guilty to two felony charges, Read More
DIDDY I Own Sean John Again …BUYS IT OUT OF BANKRUPTCY FOR $7.5M!!!
Diddy is the proud owner of his clothing brand again — being reunited with his Sean John line after buying it out of bankruptcy for a steal. Read More
LIL DURK & INDIA ROYALE FIANCÉE FLASHING ROCK IN ASPEN!!!Post-Engagement Vacay
Lil Durk and his soon-to-be Mrs. are living large on the heels of their mid-concert engagement, flying to Aspen for a little last-minute Christmas shopping … at Louis Vuitton. Read More
Man Shot At Buckhead Movie Theater Following A Dispute Over Seating
The Atlanta Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place Monday night, which left a man injured after he was shot while trying to watch the latest Spider-Man film. Read More
The Mothers Of London On Da Track’s Children Call Out Summer Walker Online
Just when it seemed like the ongoing drama between Summer Walker and Eboni Ivorii, the mother of London On Da Track’s daughter Paris, was done, round 50-11 popped off today! Read More
Jayda Cheaves Opens Up About Possibly Rekindling A Relationship With Lil Baby
It looks like Jayda Cheaves is open to getting back with Lil Baby. During an interview with Jason Lee, CEO of ‘Hollywood Unlocked,’ Jayda shared there is still a lot of love between her and the father of her son, but some work needs to be done before they become some of ya’ll relationship goals. Read More
Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Announce Divorce After 9 Years Together
Meagan Good and her husband of nine years, DeVon Franklin, are splitting up. Read More
First Injectable HIV Prevention Drug Gets Approval From FDA
The Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday that it has approved the first PRePmedication to be taken via injection instead of as a pill for HIV prevention. Read More
Jim Jones Recalls Leaving His Home in Boxers to Buy New Outfit at Store
Back in the day, Jim Jones used to wake up, leave his home in boxers, and pull up to the store where he’d buy a whole new outfit on the fly. Read More
OnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely Steps Down From CEO Position
Tim Stokely, the founder and CEO of OnlyFans, has stepped down from his position to “pursue new endeavors,” the platform shared on Tuesday. Read More
50 Cent Teases Idea of Making a New ‘Cosby Show’ Successor, Says He’s ‘Had a Crush on Phylicia Rashad for Forever’
50 Cent might be expanding his repertoire to include a sitcom. Read More
Man Charged With Theft After Police Locate Stolen 58-Foot-Long Pedestrian Bridge
A 58-foot-long pedestrian bridge, which was stolen in Akron, Ohio back in November, has now been located, Read More
Biden Administration to Distribute 500 Million At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Free Due to Omicron
Marking the implementation of something that should have been carried out much sooner, at least immediately upon the former VP taking office, the Biden administration said Tuesday that it would distribute half a billion at-home COVID-19 tests amid Omicron variant concerns. Read More
Man Posing as UPS Worker Robbed and Held Up Elderly Couple at Gunpoint
A man who disguised himself as a UPS deliveryman held a family at gunpoint while robbing and invading their home. Read More
Delta Airlines to Stop Offering Frequent Flyer Miles for Basic Economy Buyers: ‘We’d Like to Sell Less of it Rather Than More of it’
Delta Airlines will no longer offer frequent flyer miles for basic economy passengers. AJC reports that Delta is knocking off some of the benefits passengers who buy basic economy flights are given. Read More
TSA to Let People Use Digital Copies of Their IDs Through Apple Wallet
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to accept Apple Wallet IDs starting next year. Read More
Kanye West is No Longer Dating Model Vinetria
Kanye West is no longer dating model Vinetria. The pair called it quits after hooking up for a few months. Read More
McDonald’s Hands Out 10,000 Free Mariah Carey T-Shirts for Christmas [Photos + Video]
Mariah Carey fans had their alarm clocks set for early Tuesday. Read More
Will Smith’s Ex-Wife, Sheree Zampino, Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for Season 12
Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife and entrepreneur, is joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Read More
NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly ‘Very Happy’ with Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh: He ‘Treats Her Like a Queen’
Nene Leakes is moving on with a new love after losing late husband Gregg Leakes to cancer earlier this year. Read More
Trey Songz – Woman Claims Singer Sexually Assaulted Her In Night Club, Names Diddy In Lawsuit & Is Suing For $20 Million
Trey Songz and P. Diddy have gotten themselves into a sticky legal situation. R&B crooner Trey Songz and music mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs were named in a lawsuit filed by a woman involved in an incident that took place in 2018. Read More
Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby Mama & Daughter Attend One Of His Games
Carmelo Anthony might be turning over a new leaf with his daughter. Read More
Ray J Calls Out Racism In Corporate World: All Y’all Racist MF’s, I’m Coming For You Right Now!
Ray J is at the end of his rope with the injustice in the business world. Read More
Cleveland-area hospitals battling latest Covid-19 surge put ad in local paper that reads: ‘Help’
That word, in big black letters and surrounded by white space, called out from Ohio’s largest newspaper — a desperate plea from six Cleveland-area medical systems facing a crush of Covid-19 cases. Read More
