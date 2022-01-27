The Bijou Star Files: LisaRaye Says Diamond Was Not Her Best Friend

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 27, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LisaRaye Reflects On Going Through An Identity Crisis After Starring In ‘The Players Club’

LisaRaye has an extensive resume due to all of the classic roles she has fulfilled throughout her career. However, one role that has been deemed iconic is her role as Diamond in the 1998 film, “The Players Club.” Read More

LAMAR ODOM GIFTED KOBE & GIGI BRYANT CHAIN On Anniversary Of Death

Lamar Odom will now have Kobe and Gigi Bryant with him everywhere he goes — the ex-Lakers star was just gifted an incredible piece honoring the late NBA legend and his daughter on the second anniversary of their tragic helicopter accident. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT GET HIM AT COACHELLA NEXT YEAR!!!Fans Petitioning, Want Ye’s Help This Year

Travis Scott‘s fans are pushing hard for him to headline next year’s Coachella, and even have a petition going to get him on stage this year … and they’re getting a big wave of support. Read More

PETER ROBBINS VOICE OF CHARLIE BROWN DEAD AT 65 FROM SUICIDE

Peter Robbins — the voice behind Charlie Brown — has tragically died by taking his own life. Read More

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE BREYER RETIRES UNDER PRESSURE …Lesson Learned from RBG

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring after more than 2 decades on the bench — the timing is certainly significant, and the battle over his replacement will be fascinating. Read More

U.S. Cryonics Lab Currently Keeping The Heads And Bodies Of 200 People Frozen With The Hope To Bring Them Back To Life Through Advanced Technology

A national cryonics lab currently has 200 heads and bodies frozen because they are hoping that advanced technology will provide the ability to bring them back to life. Read More

Fat Joe Warns Participants In The Money Challenge That The IRS Is Watching

Over the weekend, Nick Cannon warned folks flexing online that the IRS was watching, and yesterday Joe co-signed Nick’s message. Read More

“Black Woman” Trends As Individuals Call On President Biden To Nominate A Black Woman To The Supreme Court

Today “Black Woman” is trending as folks online call for President Joe Biden to keep his commitment to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plans to retire. Read More

Bow Wow Says If He Could Turn Back Time He Would Never Make Music

While answering a fan’s question on Twitter, Bow Wow revealed that if he could do things all over again he would never make music. Read More

Biden Administration Withdraws Vaccine & Testing Mandate For Businesses

It looks like the Biden administration’s regulation for businesses to make sure their employees are either vaccinated or tested frequently will come to an end starting Wednesday. Read More

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Wouldn’t Want His Partner to Bring Sex Toys Into the Bedroom

Nick Cannon admits he isn’t comfortable with using sex toys during intimacy. Read More

Kanye West Is God in New NFT Conceptual Art Project, ‘The Books of Ye’

With The Books of Ye, a new conceptual art NFT project, an anonymous collective comprised of artists and programmers is aiming to make a statement about “power in the age of hype.” Read More

Mary J. Blige Will Be “Front & Center” During Her “Major” Super Bowl Halftime Show

As Mary J. Blige gears up for her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, the legendary vocalist promises the concert of a lifetime. Read More

Brothers Kill Stepfather After Learning He Molested Their Sister; Man Had Active Child Sex Abuse Warrant

Social media calls for the vindication of two brothers and their friend who fatally beat their stepfather with brass knuckles for sexually abusing their sister. Read More

Ray J Hangs Out With Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Tuesday Ray J headed down to Mar-a-Lago for an afternoon with former President Donald Trump. Read More

Ray J Seemingly Responds to Controversy Surrounding Alleged Second Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Ray J has taken to social media with a comment on what many believe is in response to the Kim Kardashian ‘second sex tape’ narrative circulating the media. Read More

Madonna Wants to ‘Reenact’ 2003 Kiss with Britney Spears on Joint Tour

Madonna wants to run it back. Read More

Real Husbands of Hollywood Returns for Final Season

After a long hiatus and well-deserved return, the Real Husbands of Hollywood returns for the sixth and final season on BET+ on February 10. Read More

Anita Baker Announces Return to Live Stage

Anita Baker is making a comeback when it comes to the stage. The Grammy-winning singer celebrates her birthday today… and returning to the live stage. Read More

Antonio Brown Says Bucs Offered Him $200K to “Go to the Crazy House”

Antonio Brown claims Tampa Bay Bucs ownership offered him $200,000 to “go to the crazy house” following his abrupt departure from the Jan.2 game against the Jets. Read More

Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Death Wants Media Banned From Portion of Trial

The lone officer charged in connection with the Breonna Taylor murder wants the media banned from part of his forthcoming trial. Read More

Jussie Smollett to Learn His Fate in March for Hate Crime Hoax

Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett will finally learn his fate after being found guilty of faking a hate crime. Read More

Janet Jackson Denies Having Secret Baby with Ex-Husband James DeBarge

Janet Jackson is once-and-for-all putting long-standing rumors that she secretly had a baby with ex-husband James DeBarge to rest in her upcoming documentary. Read More

Bobby Brown Teams With A&E for Two-Part Documentary Special and New Reality Series

Bobby Brown is coming to a television screen near you! The “My Prerogative” singer will be the focus of two projects slated to premiere on the A&E network in May. Read More

Say What Now? California Man Accused of Spitting and Coughing on Children for Wearing Masks

A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.Read More

Khloe Kardashian Bans Tristan Thompson From Her Home Amid Recent Cheating Scandal

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is done with Tristan’s shenanigans! Read More

Gucci Mane Claims Jeezy’s Deceased Friend, Who He Fatally Shot, Is Haunting His House In New Song

Is Gucci Mane being haunted by Jeezy’s deceased friend? Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: