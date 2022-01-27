The Bijou Star Files: LisaRaye Says Diamond Was Not Her Best Friend

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 27, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
LisaRaye Reflects On Going Through An Identity Crisis After Starring In ‘The Players Club’
LisaRaye has an extensive resume due to all of the classic roles she has fulfilled throughout her career. However, one role that has been deemed iconic is her role as Diamond in the 1998 film, “The Players Club.” Read More
LAMAR ODOM GIFTED KOBE & GIGI BRYANT CHAIN On Anniversary Of Death
Lamar Odom will now have Kobe and Gigi Bryant with him everywhere he goes — the ex-Lakers star was just gifted an incredible piece honoring the late NBA legend and his daughter on the second anniversary of their tragic helicopter accident. Read More
TRAVIS SCOTT GET HIM AT COACHELLA NEXT YEAR!!!Fans Petitioning, Want Ye’s Help This Year
Travis Scott‘s fans are pushing hard for him to headline next year’s Coachella, and even have a petition going to get him on stage this year … and they’re getting a big wave of support. Read More
PETER ROBBINS VOICE OF CHARLIE BROWN DEAD AT 65 FROM SUICIDE
Peter Robbins — the voice behind Charlie Brown — has tragically died by taking his own life. Read More
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE BREYER RETIRES UNDER PRESSURE …Lesson Learned from RBG
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring after more than 2 decades on the bench — the timing is certainly significant, and the battle over his replacement will be fascinating. Read More
U.S. Cryonics Lab Currently Keeping The Heads And Bodies Of 200 People Frozen With The Hope To Bring Them Back To Life Through Advanced Technology
A national cryonics lab currently has 200 heads and bodies frozen because they are hoping that advanced technology will provide the ability to bring them back to life. Read More
Fat Joe Warns Participants In The Money Challenge That The IRS Is Watching
Over the weekend, Nick Cannon warned folks flexing online that the IRS was watching, and yesterday Joe co-signed Nick’s message. Read More
“Black Woman” Trends As Individuals Call On President Biden To Nominate A Black Woman To The Supreme Court
Today “Black Woman” is trending as folks online call for President Joe Biden to keep his commitment to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plans to retire. Read More
Bow Wow Says If He Could Turn Back Time He Would Never Make Music
While answering a fan’s question on Twitter, Bow Wow revealed that if he could do things all over again he would never make music. Read More
Biden Administration Withdraws Vaccine & Testing Mandate For Businesses
It looks like the Biden administration’s regulation for businesses to make sure their employees are either vaccinated or tested frequently will come to an end starting Wednesday. Read More
Nick Cannon Explains Why He Wouldn’t Want His Partner to Bring Sex Toys Into the Bedroom
Nick Cannon admits he isn’t comfortable with using sex toys during intimacy. Read More
Kanye West Is God in New NFT Conceptual Art Project, ‘The Books of Ye’
With The Books of Ye, a new conceptual art NFT project, an anonymous collective comprised of artists and programmers is aiming to make a statement about “power in the age of hype.” Read More
Mary J. Blige Will Be “Front & Center” During Her “Major” Super Bowl Halftime Show
As Mary J. Blige gears up for her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, the legendary vocalist promises the concert of a lifetime. Read More
Brothers Kill Stepfather After Learning He Molested Their Sister; Man Had Active Child Sex Abuse Warrant
Social media calls for the vindication of two brothers and their friend who fatally beat their stepfather with brass knuckles for sexually abusing their sister. Read More
Ray J Hangs Out With Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Tuesday Ray J headed down to Mar-a-Lago for an afternoon with former President Donald Trump. Read More
Ray J Seemingly Responds to Controversy Surrounding Alleged Second Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Ray J has taken to social media with a comment on what many believe is in response to the Kim Kardashian ‘second sex tape’ narrative circulating the media. Read More
Madonna Wants to ‘Reenact’ 2003 Kiss with Britney Spears on Joint Tour
Madonna wants to run it back. Read More
Real Husbands of Hollywood Returns for Final Season
After a long hiatus and well-deserved return, the Real Husbands of Hollywood returns for the sixth and final season on BET+ on February 10. Read More
Anita Baker Announces Return to Live Stage
Anita Baker is making a comeback when it comes to the stage. The Grammy-winning singer celebrates her birthday today… and returning to the live stage. Read More
Antonio Brown Says Bucs Offered Him $200K to “Go to the Crazy House”
Antonio Brown claims Tampa Bay Bucs ownership offered him $200,000 to “go to the crazy house” following his abrupt departure from the Jan.2 game against the Jets. Read More
Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Death Wants Media Banned From Portion of Trial
The lone officer charged in connection with the Breonna Taylor murder wants the media banned from part of his forthcoming trial. Read More
Jussie Smollett to Learn His Fate in March for Hate Crime Hoax
Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett will finally learn his fate after being found guilty of faking a hate crime. Read More
Janet Jackson Denies Having Secret Baby with Ex-Husband James DeBarge
Janet Jackson is once-and-for-all putting long-standing rumors that she secretly had a baby with ex-husband James DeBarge to rest in her upcoming documentary. Read More
Bobby Brown Teams With A&E for Two-Part Documentary Special and New Reality Series
Bobby Brown is coming to a television screen near you! The “My Prerogative” singer will be the focus of two projects slated to premiere on the A&E network in May. Read More
Say What Now? California Man Accused of Spitting and Coughing on Children for Wearing Masks
A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.Read More
Khloe Kardashian Bans Tristan Thompson From Her Home Amid Recent Cheating Scandal
It looks like Khloe Kardashian is done with Tristan’s shenanigans! Read More
Gucci Mane Claims Jeezy’s Deceased Friend, Who He Fatally Shot, Is Haunting His House In New Song
Is Gucci Mane being haunted by Jeezy’s deceased friend? Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com