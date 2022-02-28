Trump Say’s Russia Wouldn’t Have Invaded The Ukraine If He Were President [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
Trump Say's Russia Wouldn't Have Invaded The Ukraine If He Were President

Former President Trump Speaks at CPAC in Orlando

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Part of the problem with former President Donald Trump was his relationship with Russia more specifically, Vladimir Putin, however now the hopefully ‘Never Again’ President Donald Trump is claiming that if he would been re-elected, Russia invading the Ukraine wouldn’t have never happened, because the powers that be are dumb and his boy Vladimir Putin is smart, our only guess is that Trump was trying to imply that he is smarter.

Saturday during a speech at the  Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Donald Trump, did what Donald Trump does and that’s tried to play both sides of the fence while throwing shade at President Joe Biden for allegedly getting played “like a drum” (although the phrase is like a fiddle).

According to agent orange, former President Donald Trump in his speech:

“We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine,” …“God bless them all. As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president.”…“Putin made his decision to ruthlessly attack Ukraine only after watching the pathetic withdrawal from Afghanistan,” …“The problem is not that Putin is smart – which of course, he’s smart – but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb,” … “They’ve so far allowed him to get away with this travesty and an assault on humanity.”

The smartest thing Putin probably did was make Trump believe that they were homies…#IJS

Take a look at the video below.

Source: Radio One Digital

