Quincy Brown Say’s He Was A Victim Of Assault By A JetBlue Pilot [VIDEO]

One would think that singer/actor Quincy Brown, the son of the late Kim Porter and R&B singer/Radio Host Al B. Sure as well as stepson to Hip Hop mogul P. Diddy, wouldn’t be subjected to some of things that us regular folks are subjected to in day to day life but more importantly you most certainly wouldn’t think that Quincy Brown would fly JetBlue however what ever the petigree or case he did fly JetBlue or attempted to when a pilot went JetRed and allegedly assaulted the 30 year old Quincy Brown.

What had happened was…

Quincy Brown took to his social media to rip JetBlue who he says he was originally down with until this incident, in the video Quincy Brown started off with “I’m not gonna get into the whole thing specifically specifically,” before going into what happened. Allegedly, according to QB he as in his seat on the plane, his assistant who had his carry-on bag, was blocked from bringing it on the plane. Quincy Brown then let’s them know that he needed his bag because everything including his jewelry, personal items and his diabetic medication is in the bag and it could not be checked. The JetBlue pilot/pharmacist then tells Quincy Brown that he has to remove the medication because it’s not for diabetes but for anxiety. The pilot then looked0 at QB and says, ‘You’re not taking this bag on the plane.’ Quincy Brown then said ‘Yes, I am.’ The pilot then said that QB wasn’t taking the bag on then grabbed him and dragged him on to the jet bridge. Quincy Brown also in the video included the JetBlue pilots LinkedIn profile.

A representative for JetBlue airline confirmed that they were aware of an incident involving 30-year-old Quincy Brown and his “carry-on bag” during the boarding of a Sunday flight from Los Angeles, California to Newark, New Jersey.

“We take any allegation against our crewmembers seriously and we are investigating,” … “The safety of our crewmembers and customers is our first priority.”

If true, not a good look JetBlue.

Take a look at Quincy Brown’s video below.

