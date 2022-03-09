Deion Sanders Had To Have 2 Toes Amputated [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Former NFL/MLB great, Neon, Deion Sanders in his Prime Time was known for his one, two, step, in the end zone after scoring a touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons, now 54 year old Deion Sanders, is a coach, teaching what he has learned over the years in football to the Jackson State Tigers football team. Unfortunately Deion Sanders hasn’t been able to show them physically due to an ongoing foot issue, however it’s the news that after having complications from the surgery on his bad foot that doctors had to amputate two toes that has Deion Sanders posting about the lesson of never loosing faith in God, no matter what.

Deion Sanders took to his Instagram to post a previewing the next episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary where Deion Sanders revealed the big toe and the second toe on his left foot had to be surgically removed several weeks ago, because his foot wasn’t healing because of blood clots stemming from a previous surgery, for a foot injury that required Deion Sanders to use a wheelchair and a scooter to get around for months. According to Deion Sanders he has undergone 8 surgery’s to fix his foot.

I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is. I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through.

“Coach Prime” documentary airs on Barstool Sports YouTube channel.

We will pray for continued healing in our prayers for Deion Sanders.

Take a look at Deion Sanders complete post and video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: