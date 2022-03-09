Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Announce Joint Comedy Tour “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” Coming This Summer [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock are going on tour this summer for their joint comedy tour, “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed.”  This tour is set to be legendary hitting  New York and New Jersey first and more dates to be added.  In not-so-happy news, Kanye West’s Donda 2 album’s number will not appear on any Billboard charts due to it being sold exclusively via the Stem Player. Also, the Supreme Court overturned comedian Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault conviction, rejecting Pennsylvania prosecutors to review the decision. Da Brat has information on all these stories and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fans React To Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes’ Top-Charting Netflix Series, ‘True Story’

10 photos Launch gallery

Fans React To Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes’ Top-Charting Netflix Series, ‘True Story’

Continue reading Fans React To Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes’ Top-Charting Netflix Series, ‘True Story’

Fans React To Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes’ Top-Charting Netflix Series, ‘True Story’

[caption id="attachment_5199766" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Mike Coppola / Getty[/caption] Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are the most talked about duo thanks to their latest Netflix series, True Story. The series just landed on the streaming service last week, and it has already topped Netflix’s list of most-watched shows. It’s currently ranked ahead of the popular reality real estate show, Selling Sunset, The Queen of Flow, School of Chocolate and Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s official synopsis describes True Story as: “A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.” [Spoiler Alert] The series follows The Kid, portrayed by Hart, who is an up-and-coming comedian on a potentially career-altering tour across the states. When he makes a stop in his hometown of Philadelphia, he meets up with his brother Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes, for a night out on the town. The Kid quickly discovers a woman brought home dead in his bed. The Kid must decide how he will hide this scandal from the public or sacrifice the life he’s built to reveal the truth. The title is a bit misleading. True Story sounds like a true crime story, but it’s mostly fictional. The plot is inspired by some of Hart’s reality like growing up in Philadelphia and being a comic in real life, but most of the series is dramatized for television. Fans are loving True Story already and sharing their reactions on social media. Take a look below and be sure to stream the series on Netflix.

Hot Spot: Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Announce Joint Comedy Tour “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” Coming This Summer [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Snowfall Season 5, Episode 4

BIG UP’s: It’s Official, Snowfall Is ‘Most Watched…

 4 hours ago
03.09.22
Snoop Dogg Is New Face of G-Star RAW

Snoop Dogg Goes All The Way In On…

 6 hours ago
03.09.22
Jackson State University Football Coach Deion Sanders on the field

Deion Sanders Had To Have 2 Toes Amputated…

 7 hours ago
03.09.22
Keyshia Cole x Uncensored

Keyshia Cole Had To Learn Not To Lay…

 1 day ago
03.08.22
Exclusives
Close