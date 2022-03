LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Traci Braxton, the singer, and member of the famous Braxton Family passed away on Friday (March 11th) after a bout with cancer. TMZ reports that Braxton has been battling cancer for about a year. Her family were by her side at the time of her death.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Traci, along with her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton got their big break when they signed with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and L.A. Reid‘s famous LaFace Records in the late ’80s. After Toni’s breakout solo success, Traci along with her sisters became her backup singers and was featured in the music video of the Toni Braxtons single “Seven Whole Days.”

Traci was featured in the “WE TV” reality show “Braxton Family Values” and the third season of “Marriage Boot Camp” with her husband Kevin Surratt.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

In 2014, Traci released her debut solo album “Crash & Burn” featuring the singles “Last Call” and “Perfect Time.”

Braxton added acting to her resume, starring in films such as “Sinners Wanted,” “All In,” (starring Lil Mama), “The Christmas Lottery” and the stageplay “There’s a Stranger in My House.”

Traci Braxton was 50 years old.

SOURCE | TMZ

RELATED: Traci Braxton Reveals Sad Reason Why Phaedra Parks Joined ‘Braxton Family Values’

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Report: Traci Braxton Passes Away After Cancer Fight was originally published on blackamericaweb.com