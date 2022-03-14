The Bijou Star Files: Ye Wants Kim But Wants a Piece of Pete & DL Hughley

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 14, 2022:

Kanye West Asks For Kim Kardashian To Stop Antagonizing Him With TikTok Posts & He Also Calls Out D.L. Hughley

Kanye West had a lot to get off of his chest Sunday! In a series of deleted posts, Kanye is seen begging Kim Kardashian to stop “antagonizing” him by allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North, to post videos on TikTok. Read More

KANYE WEST REIGNITES CUSTODY WAR WITH KIM …Pete’s Clearly Had Enough

A little snooping goes a long way, and if you look closely at Pete’s chest here … it would appear he’s got some new ink for his new girl, getting Kim’s name tattooed on his chest. Read More

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Has Been Certified Platinum by RIAA

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has added another platinum album to his name. Read More

Kanye West Names Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee Head of Media and Partnerships

Kanye West has teamed with Hollywood Unlocked CEO and founder Jason Lee once again, but this time it’s not for another interview. Read More

KIM & PETE Welp, It’s Official …WE’RE ON THE GRAM

If there was any doubt that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were the real deal, question it no more … because they’re now Instagram official. Read More

Kanye West Pleads For His Children To Attend Sunday Service And Calls Out Pete Davidson

When it comes to Kanye West, he’s gonna do anything he can to try to see his children. Earlier today, Kanye shared videos on his Instagram page pleading and praying to have his children attend his Sunday service. Read More

TOM BRADY I’M BACK!!!… Announces NFL Return

Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 2 months — the 7-time Super Bowl champ just announced he will be returning to the NFL for his 23rd season. Read More

BARACK OBAMA I CAUGHT THE ‘RONA… But I Think I’m OK!!!

Barack Obama says he’s contracted COVID-19 — but the good news is that he’s doing alright … attributing that to the fact he’s vaccinated. Read More

KYRIE IRVING WATCHES NETS GAME MASKLESS IN STANDS… LBJ Slams NYC Policy

Kyrie Irving is throwing NYC’s vaccine mandate policy right back in its face on primetime TV — taking in a home game, maskless, from the stands … but not able to step onto the court. Read More

TARAJI P. HENSON DEMANDS JUSSIE BE SET FREE …Invokes Emmett Till

Taraji P. Henson is coming out in full defense of Jussie Smollett — but is making a strange comparison … invoking the Emmett Till case to try and describe what’s happening to him. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES, BRITT MATTHEWS WE’RE MARRIED!!!… Hawaii Wedding

Patrick Mahomes is a married man — the NFL superstar quarterback just tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews … and the ceremony looked incredible!! Read More

NAOMI OSAKA REDUCED TO TEARS AFTER HECKLER SCREAMS ‘YOU SUCK’

Naomi Osaka lost her tennis match Saturday, but that wasn’t the worst part of her day … a heckler set off a chain of events that reduced the tennis star to tears. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT SEPARATE FEDERAL CHARGES UNLIKELY …For Alleged Fake Hate Mail

Jussie Smollett will almost certainly escape federal charges for allegedly faking another part of the elaborate hoax that just got him sentenced to 5 months behind bars … the infamous hate letter. Read More

KATT WILLIAMS SHOW ENDS MID-JOKE AFTER BOMB THREAT

Katt Williams pulled the plug early on his Nashville show Saturday night, after the venue received a bomb threat. Read More

PRINCESS LOVE ON RAY J I’M OPEN TO RECONCILING …But Divorce Is OK, Too

Princess Love says the door is always open on getting back with Ray J … but she says it’s no skin off her teeth if he wants a divorce. Read More

STEVIE J APPARENTLY RECEIVING ORAL SEX During FT Interview?!?

Stevie J was apparently receiving oral sex during a FaceTime interview with a reporter — and while the act itself might be shocking … what’s wilder is the fact she soldiered on! Read More

DRAKE CERTIFIED LOVER BRAIDS!!!

Drake is going where he hasn’t gone before — at least in his famous adulthood — and that would be … long braided hair, a look that he’s now rockin’ and rockin’ well! Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT I GOT JAIL TIME BECAUSE I’M BLACK

Jussie Smollett believes there’s one overarching reason he was sent to jail, and it’s not because of the hoax … he says it’s because he’s Black. Read More

QUAVO WANTS TO PLAY WESLEY SNIPES IN ‘WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP’ REBOOT… W/ Jack Harlow

Quavo‘s ready to showcase his hoop skills for the reboot of “White Men Can’t Jump” ’cause he wants to play the role of Wesley Snipes. Read More

OMERETTA THE GREAT MARRIAGE & KIDS NEXT!!! Despite Fiancé’s 27-Year Sentence

Omeretta The Great may be done with “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” but she’s not giving up on love … in fact, she’s looking forward to happily ever after with her boo, who is currently serving a 27-year sentence in prison. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON WILL NOT FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES… For Alleged Sexual Misconduct In Texas

Deshaun was clearly emotional outside the courthouse … fighting back tears as he spoke with reporters. Read More

DAYMOND JOHN: BIDEN EXEC ORDER MEANS CRYPTO HERE TO STAY!!!

President Biden‘s latest executive order is a big “W” for those in the crypto world, and a clear indicator everyone should, if nothing else, start learning what it’s all about … according to Daymond John. Read More

SUPREME BRAWL FIGHT ERUPTS IN MANHATTAN, During Clothing Collab Release

There’s clearly a massive desire for the new collab between Burberry and Supreme … so much so, shoppers trying to get the gear erupted into a massive brawl. Read More

CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOTSLAMS JUSSIE SMOLLETT …’Maybe This Will Be a Lesson to Others’

Jussie Smollett‘s courtroom outburst isn’t landing for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot … who is praising his 5-month jail sentence, condemning him for staging a hate crime and hoping his case is a warning to others. Read More

Relatives Of Emmett Till Seek To Reopen Investigation Of The Teen’s 1955 Lynching

Relatives of Emmett Till joined supporters Friday in asking authorities to reverse their decision to close an investigation of the Black teenager’s 1955 lynching and instead prosecute, Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman at the center of the case. Read More

Instagram Influencer Sues The NYPD For $30 Million After They Wrongfully Use Her Picture On A Wanted Poster

NYPD mistakenly used a photo of Instagram influencer #EvaLopez, on a “wanted” poster for grand larceny and now the innocent woman is suing for $30 million! Read More

Court Docs Reveal That Royce Reed’s Underage Son Allegedly Engaged In Inappropriate Conduct With A Minor; Claims Led To Her Child Neglect Charge

Earlier today we reported that former ‘Basketball Wives’ star Royce Reed turned herself in to Florida police due to a third-degree felony charge of child neglect. Read More

Uber Announces Temporary Fuel Surcharge On Rides And Deliveries To Help Drivers And Couriers

As gas prices continue to remain a focal point as they increase, Uber is making a temporary change to its riding app and delivery app to help out drivers and couriers. Read More

China Locks Down City Of 9 Million People Amid Spike In Covid Cases, Only One Person Allowed To Leave Home Every 2 Days

While the United States is fooh-la-la’n and outside amid #COVID, a city in China is currently on lockdown. Read More

Ohio Officer Cleared In Fatal Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant

Ohio prosecutors announced Friday that the Columbus police officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia last year, has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Read More

YouTube Couple Hit With Trespassing Charge And Facing Prison Time After Attempting To Spend The Night Inside Target

According to reports, a Philadelphia couple with a popular YouTube channel were arrested for trespassing inside a Pennsylvania Target after they attempted to spend the night inside and post it for their followers. Read More

Lil Duval Says His T-Mobile Reception Saved Him From Remaining Lost At Sea

Lil Duval recently he shared what would be a real life nightmare for plenty of people, (including the person bringing you these words!) The comedian told Twitter followers his T-mobile reception saved him from being lost at sea. Read More

Tristan Thompson Raises Eyebrows After Sending Malika Huqq Birthday Flowers

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, well the way back into a woman’s heart might be through her bestie! Read More

Khloé Kardashian Says It’s Hurtful When The Woman Is Blamed For Their Partner’s Wrongdoings

The internet dug into 2019 following a recent ‘Variety’ interview with Khloé Kardashian. Read More

Psychologist Concerned About TikTok Becoming Dangerous Breeding Ground For Mental Disorders

There are a lot of advantages when it comes to social media. However, there are also a lot of disadvantages. Psychologists have recently brought attention to mental health influencers on TikTok. Read More

Brooklyn Chop House To Offer NFT Memberships At Times Square Location

Brooklyn Chop House is getting ready to open its new Times Square location, and it is offering exclusive membership opportunities for those that want to jump on the cryptocurrency trend. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

