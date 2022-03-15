50 Cent Wants Tyler Perry and Oprah To Apologize To Mo’Nique Accordingly

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson has transitioned extremely well to television producer with his major hit ‘Power’ as well as the spinoff’s on Starz, but the one thing about the ‘Power Universe’ King that hasn’t changed since his exclusively rapping days is 50 Cent’s power to speak his mind at all costs, so when the marketing genius 50 Cent got the opportunity to see comedian/Oscar Award winning actress Mo’Nique doing stand up, Super Bowl weekend, Mr. Jackson after he picked his self off of the floor from laughing then came out of his trans decided that it was time for Mo’Nique to come from behind the alleged blackball and return to where she belongs, on the silver screen. 50 Cent putting his thoughts were his mind is took to his famous Instagram account to express that he is going to open that door for Mo’Nique, that has been perceived shut. But if you are a fan of 50 Cent then you know he is an all or nothing brother, not only is he going to help Mo’Nique get back to where she should be, but he is also requesting the apology that Mo’Nique feels is so deserving.

50 Cent has taken to his Instagram once again with a video requesting that Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey apologize to Mo’Nique accordingly.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. ?GLG?GreenLighGang ?I don’t miss! #bransoncognac”

Related Stories 50 Cents Is Going To Open Up A Door For Mo’nique That Some Tried To Shut

According to Mo what started all of this riff between Mo’Nique, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels was Mo’Nique’s refusal to spend time promoting Precious during the film’s awards campaign.

Just recently Mo’Nique said in an interview that Tyler Perry eventually agreed to give her a call in an effort to bury the hatchet. Mo’Nique said it was at that time Tyler Perry expressed regret for how he treated her and confirmed he had every intention to publicly apologize, then reneged, only to counter with that he was willing to speak with Mo’Nique again under a couple of conditions, one that her husband/manager Sidney Hicks wouldn’t be involved and two she had to apologize to him as well as Oprah for saying that they blackballed Mo’Nique.

Do you agree with 50 Cent?

Take a look at 50 Cents video post below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: