The Bijou Star Files: Entanglements vs Adultery vs Infidelity

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 15, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Entanglements vs Adultery vs Infidelity – What’s the difference??

Will Smith Says ‘There’s Never Been Infidelity’ in His and Jada’s Marriage: ‘Jada and I Talk About Everything’

Will Smith says there has “never” been an instance of infidelity in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT TEAM DEMANDS IMMEDIATE RELEASE Cite Threats, Health, COVID

Jussie Smollett‘s lawyers have wasted no time demanding his release from jail — at least while his appeal plays out — claiming he risks being harmed (physically and microbially) every second he stays behind bars. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN NOT SEEKING PROTECTIVE ORDER OVER KANYE ATTACKS

Kanye West has been going after Kim Kardashian, claiming she’s denying him access to their children, but it’s pretty clear what Kim plans on doing about it legally — nothing. Read More

KIM TO KANYE I’M NOT KEEPING THE KIDS FROM YOU …You Just Took Them To School This Morning

Kim Kardashian has had it up to HERE with Kanye claiming she’s been keeping the kids from him … calling him out to stop with his “narrative” and bring her truth to the forefront. Read More

ELON MUSK HEY DADDY VLADDY, LET’S RUMBLE …Winner Takes Ukraine!!!

Elon Musk is asking Vladimir Putin to put his dukes up — and not just that, but he’s posing the challenge in the dictator’s native language … with the ultimate stakes at play. Read More

GAS PRICE INSANITY THIEVES POKE HOLES IN TANKS TO STEAL FUEL …Catch Them On The Regular

There’s a new crime that’s a sign of the times … and the sign is plastered on gas stations across America. Read More

PETE DAVIDSON GETS BLUE ORIGIN FLIGHT LAUNCH DATE Fellow Passengers Announced Too

Pete Davidson is officially taking off, not just in his celebrity status — but in space too … ’cause he’s now got a launch date for the next manned flight that Jeff Bezos sends up in the air … and he’s learned who his fellow passengers will be as well. Read More

Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Said Her “Career Is Over” In Trailer For New ‘Kardashians’ Series

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have exchanged their fair share of words on social media, but it looks like we’ll be getting some more tea about their divorce proceedings in the Kardashian clan’s new show! Read More

Maralee Nichols Reportedly Requests More Than $1 Million In Legal Fees & $47K In Monthly Child Support Payments From Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson haven’t seen eye-to-eye since she revealed that she was pregnant with his child. Read More

Loni Love Speaks Out Amid Reports That “The Real” Will Be Canceled: “We Will Finish Season 8 And Wait For Official Word”

As the switch-up in daytime television continues to take place, recent reports have claimed that the talk show “The Real,” is the next show on the chopping block. Now Loni Love has spoken out about the situation. Read More

‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed For A Second Season At ABC

The new ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary,” has quickly become a fan favorite, and it looks like there will be more classes in session as ABC has announced that the show has been renewed for a second season. Read More

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Fired For Alleged Minority-First Practices When Hiring & Promoting Employees

A Florida city has fired its police chief over alleged minority-first practices related to hiring and promoting employees. Read More

New Apple iOS 15.4 Update Allows You To Unlock Your Phone While Wearing A Mask, Introduces New Emojis & More

As we officially enter into the second year of living with COVID-19, tech giant Apple has finally found a way for users to keep the safety feature of Face ID, without compromising their health. Read More

Pfizer CEO Says 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Will Be Needed

Those who’ve gotten their COVID-19 booster shots may need an additional boost sometime in the future, at least according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Read More

Photos and Videos Taken of Bob Saget After His Death Will Be Permanently Blocked From Public, Judge Rules

A Florida judge has ruled that photos and videos taken of Bob Saget following his death will be permanently blocked from being released to the public, Read More

Coi Leray Announces Nicki Minaj Collab “Blick Blick” Following Controversy Over Her Dad Benzino Leaking Info

After Nicki Minaj denied rumors of a collaboration with Coi Leray—and following Leray’s father Benzino apologizing for fueling the fire—it turns out the song is real, and coming soon. Read More

Tory Lanez Called Out by George Michael Estate Over ‘Unauthorized Sample’ of “Careless Whisper”

George Michael’s estate is speaking out against Tory Lanez for some careless sampling. Read More

This Canadian Clinic Uses Ketamine and Other Psychedelics to Treat Mental Health Issues

There are plenty of people tripping balls in Vancouver at this very moment. It’s part of the city’s identity. Read More

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Fatally Shot in Ukraine

Brent Renaud, an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, was shot and killed Sunday when his vehicle was riddled with bullets after passing a military checkpoint in Irpin, a Ukrainian city located on the outskirts of Kyiv that had seen intense gunfire in recent days, Read More

D.L. Hughley Responds After Kanye West Threatens to ‘Hurt’ Him

D.L. Hughley has addressed the recent comments directed at him by the artist formerly known as Kanye West, with the Original Kings of Comedy star mocking the topic of mental health amid his tweeted response. Read More

Man Arrested for Masturbating in Miami Starbucks [Video]

A self-proclaimed homeless male model was detained on Friday in Miami Beach for masturbating in front of people in a Starbucks. Read More

New Study Reveals Marijuana Linked with Low Resting Heart Rate

A recent study revealed that marijuana might be linked to low resting heart rate. Typically heart rate increases with the use of tobacco. However, one study found the opposite when it came to cannabis. Read More

Traci Braxton’s Husband, Kevin Surratt Sr., Speaks Out Following Her Passing: ‘I’m Lost Without You’ [Photo]

Traci Braxton passed away Saturday morning after a private battle of esophageal cancer. Read More

TLC’s T-Boz and Chilli Tease That They Are ‘Going to Broadway’: ‘It’s in the Works’

Broadway is getting a little CrazySexyCool. Read More

Venus & Serena Williams – Jane Campion Apologizes To Tennis Stars For Comments Made At Critics Choice Awards: ‘I Did Not Intend to Devalue’

The Power of the Dog director, Jane Campion is receiving major backlash for remarks made at this years Critic Choice Awards! Read More

Wendy Williams Reunites With DJ Boof Amid His Alleged 2020 Firing From ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

It looks like Wendy Williams is repairing her friendship with DJ Boof! Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill eliminating required training, permits for carrying concealed weapons

The measure, dubbed “Constitutional Carry” by its backers, is one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. Read More

KANYE WEST KIM, WE’LL HANDLE CUSTODY THE EASY OR THE HARD WAY

Kanye West has now lawyered up to handle custody issues in his divorce, and we’re told this will end up before a judge, unless he reaches some agreement with Kim. Read More

’90 DAY FIANCÉ’S STEPHANIE MATTO GIVES OUT FART JARS AT NYC STRIP CLUB!!!

Here’s Stephanie Matto hosting a giveaway you just don’t see every day … she’s doling out jars full of her farts to dozens of folks at a strip club. Read More

RAPPER FREDDIE GIBBS Says JUSSIE BELONGS IN JAIL …’He Fake a Hate Crime!!!’

Freddie Gibbs doesn’t have much sympathy for Jussie Smollett … he says Jussie belongs behind bars for breaking the law, plain and simple. Read More

TOM BRADY ‘FINAL’ $500K TD BALL NOW WORTH $50K… Auction Expert Says

Tom Brady‘s unretirement just cost a collector a small fortune … with one auction expert telling TMZ Sports the QB’s “final” TD ball is now worth a mere $50K — after it sold for over $500K just three days ago. Read More

Jake Paul offers Kanye West and Pete Davidson $60million for boxing fight

Pete Davidson is in a relationship with Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian – and the pair have taken their row to social media Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

