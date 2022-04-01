The Bijou Star Files: Jada Pinkett Smith Oscar Angles

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 1, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

A New Angle From The Oscars Audience Shows Jada Reacting To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock [Video]

As the infamous Oscars slap continues to be parsed through for details (and potential disciplinary action for Will Smith), a new camera angle has emerged that shows Jada Pinkett Smith‘s reaction after her husband slapped Chris Rock. Read More

WILL SMITH AND CHRIS ROCK OSCARS SLAP TOO VIOLENT FOR VIEWERS… 66 FCC Complaints!!!

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at The Oscars caused a ton of outrage for folks watching at home … they flooded the FCC with complaints, calling for fines and even invoking BLM. Read More

WILL SMITH ACADEMY LIED ABOUT ASKING HIM TO LEAVE … SOURCES

Will Smith was NEVER asked to leave the Oscars after he slapped Chris Rock. In fact, the opposite is true — he was told by the producer of the show he could stay … this according to sources with direct knowledge who were present. Read More

SHAQUILLE O’NEALTHREATENS TO ‘WILL SMITH’ BARKLEY… In Hilarious Freestyle

Charles Barkley better keep his head on a swivel — Shaquille O’Neal says he’ll follow Will Smith‘s lead and slap the hell outta his TNT co-host … dropping the playful threat in a hilarious freestyle rap. Read More

President Biden Appoints Taraji P. Henson And Chris Paul To HBCU Advisory Board

The White House has announced that #TarajiPHenson and #ChrisPaul are among the nine men and nine women #PresidentBiden has appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Read More

Man’s Penis Turned Black and Oozed Foul-Smelling Discharge After He Injected It With Cocaine

A man’s drug addiction may have cost him his penis. Read More

Ambulance Worker Charged After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen as She Was Transported to Hospital

22-year-old ambulance worker Jason Dean Anderson has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teen girl as she was on her way to a hospital. Read More

Snoop Dogg Hypes Fans Up With Dr. Dre Studio Photo: ‘The Chronic Is Bac Home’

Fresh off his acquisition of the legendary Death Row Records last month, Snoop Dogg has teased fans with a picture of him and Dr. Dre in the studio. Read More

Rick Ross Recounts Correctional Officer Experience, Says He Only Beefs With Rappers ‘With More Money Than Me’

In an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Rick Ross spoke about his brief stint as a correctional officer and why he doesn’t beef with other rappers. Read More

Fox News Names Caitlyn Jenner as Contributor

Fox News Channel has a new contributor — Caitlyn Jenner. Read More

Sheryl Underwood Says: “As A Comic, I Am Afraid Now To Get On A Stage” Following Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Sheryl Underwood is chiming in on the Oscars fiasco. Read More

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Sweetly Singing Disney’s Encanto Hit ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Disney’s magical themed film Encanto has been all through the Kim Kardashian household. Read More

Questlove – Producer For Musician’s Doc ‘Summer of Soul’ Says Will Smith ‘Robbed’ Filmmaking Team Of Their Oscar-Winning Moment & Slams Chris Rock For ‘Disrespectful’ Jokes

Looks like the list of people upset with Will Smith and Chris Rock over their Oscar antics continue to grow. Read More

Fashion Nova Uses Will Smith & Chris Rock’s Slap Incident For Sale Advertisement

Popular clothing company Fashion Nova found a clever way to capitalize on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Read More

Milk cartons filled with sanitizer served to students at N.J. preschool and kindergarten center

The cartons were sealed and shipped out to the school before anyone noticed, according to the Camden City School District. Read More

Florida Republicans Threatening To Strip Disney Of Its Privileges Over Its Opposition Of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

Florida Republicans threaten to strip Disney of its privileges if it doesn’t back down from opposing the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. Read More

A Doctor Used His Own Sperm To Impregnate Florida Woman; Woman Receives $5.25 Million In Lawsuit

A woman in Florida was awarded millions after her doctor used his own sperm to impregnate her during an artificial insemination procedure. Read More

Eddie Murphy to Play Godfather of Funk George Clinton in Upcoming Biopic

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy is in early talks to play Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton in an upcoming biopic. Read More

‘JEOPARDY!’ CHAMP AMY SCHNEIDER VISITS WHITE HOUSE, SECOND GENTLEMAN… Discusses Trans Visibility

“Jeopardy!” Champion Amy Schneider took a trip to The White House to meet with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, discussing the importance of trans awareness on the Transgender Day of Visibility. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

