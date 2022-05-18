Tremont Restaurant Featured in Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

CLOSE

Cleveland residents know exactly how good our food is, and it’s always dope when we can share that with the rest of the world.

This story was initially reported by Fox 8.

Tremont is a local treasure for foodies. Whether you want to eat – or drink – your heart out, you can do it right here.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Fat Cats restaurant in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is about to get its moment in the spotlight.

The restaurant will be featured next Friday, May 27, on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on the Food Network.

Co-founder Ricardo Sandoval told FOX 8 they were contacted in December that they were a finalist for the show.

