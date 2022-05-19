P-Valley Stars Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts Are Having a Baby [VIDEO]

CLOSE

A family that works together grows together.

Congratulations are in order as P-Valley stars Tyler Lepley (season 1 & 2) and Miracle Watts (season 2) announced in a loving video on social media that they are expecting their first child together.

35 year old actor Tyler Lepley, who is also from the smoking hot drama series Tyler Perry’s ‘The Haves and The Have Nots’, and 29 year old Instagram star, model, social media influencer, entrepreneur now actress Miracle Watts found love on the set of Starz smash hit ‘P-Valley’ while shooting season 2.

This will be Tyler Lepley’s 3rd child and Miracle Watts 1st.

The premiere of P-Valley on Starz drops June 3, 2022 where will get to witness the Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts chemistry live from The Pynk.

Take a look at Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts beautiful baby announcement video below.