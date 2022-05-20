Pastor Jamal Bryant Issues An Apology To Kevin Samuels’ Family For His Sermon

CLOSE

Back in the day there was a saying that either some people forgot all about or they weren’t taught it, ‘never speak ill of the dead’, because had this been instilled in them when the unexpected passing of YouTuber self proclaimed relationship guru, Kevin Samuels passed all people would have had to say on social media was, RIH, RIP or nothing at all. But the dragging Kevin Samuels (after death) was receiving behind his 35 year old women that are single were ‘leftovers’ intensified, and in a lot of cases got down right mean to the point of being disrespectful.

People are now speaking up saying enough is enough, the man is dead, and recently Kevin Samuels supports came for Pastor Jamal Bryant for using Kevin Samuels as a topic in his sermon.

Atlanta mega Pastor Jamal Bryant did what a lot of Pastors do and incorporated the latest trending hot topic into his sermon, however instead of getting an ‘Amen’, Pastor Jamal Bryant received some ‘OH, HELL NO’

“To men who have no authority. How can a man say that you are of low value after 35-years-old? How can a man say that you do not have the level of traction of a high-powered man when that man has got to get a GoFundMe for his funeral?”

Being a man of God but not God, Pastor Jamal Bryant heard the sheep’s cries and has now apologized for the error in his ways.

“I extend my deepest condolences and apologies to #kevinsamuels family and friends. Thank you to all who purposed to keep me accountable. We grow from mistakes and birth maturity. Humility will always defeat arrogance. We grow as we go!”

Now, may the church say AMEN!!

Take a look at the video below.