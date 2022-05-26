Who Said That!? Todd Tucker Says Kandi Is The Queen Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

CLOSE

According to Todd Tucker, his wife Kandi Burruss is the face of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. During an appearance on her YouTube series Speak On It, Tucker made it clear that he feels Burruss is the main attraction of the Bravo reality show.

“When they talk about you I’m like, – you’re the Queen,” Tucker said while Burruss looked on confused. “They have to go for the throne. Like, this is your show. I don’t care what nobody say, it’s yours, it’s been yours and you’ve been on it the longest. You’ve used the platform for what it’s for and people see that and they want that. When you poppin’, when you crackin’ people got s*** to say. It’s some natural haters on your show and they’re going to naturally hate you.”

Kandi Burruss joined the cast during the second season in 2009 and has been a mainstay ever since. Even though she has never left the show and returned like Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Nene Leakes, the Xscape singer has definitely thought about exiting.

“I’m always contemplating when is my time for me to make a move,” she told Access Hollywood. “For me, I’ve had a great relationship with the network, so I don’t think it will ever be a situation where it would be a bad thing — at least, I hope it wouldn’t be.”

One thing she has made clear is that if her friend-turned-foe Phaedra Parks returns to the show then she won’t be a cast member anymore.

“I just don’t think that she and I need to interact,” she said during a visit to the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast. “I let her do her thing, and when they decide to do that, then, you know. It’s not even about making nobody make a choice, because she’s on other shows or whatever.”

Watch Tucker’s appearance on Speak On It below.

Some of the reality show’s stans decided to comment on if she’s the queen, and here’s what they had to say.

