The Bijou Star Files: Slain TX Teacher Husband Dies Of Grief

TX ELEMENTARY SHOOTING Husband Of Teacher Killed DIES OF HEART ATTACK FROM GRIEF
In what was already a nightmare situation for the family of a teacher killed in the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting — more heartbreak — as the woman’s husband has now reportedly died of a heart attack. Read More
MEGHAN MARKLE VISITS MEMORIAL FOR SLAIN TX STUDENTS
Meghan Markle is expressing her grief over the tragic elementary school shooting … by making a surprise visit to the memorial in Texas honoring the slain teachers and students. Read More
RAY LIOTTA DEAD AT 67
Ray Liotta is dead … the actor passed away while in the Dominican Republic. Read More
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO JOKES ABOUT PRICEY L.A. DINNER ‘This City Is Not For Me’
Giannis Antetokounmpo has made more than $146 MILLION in his career, but even he has to let out a “sheeeesh” when it comes to expensive dining in L.A. … saying, “this city is not for me.” Read More
KANYE WEST DADDY DAUGHTER DATE… NOBU With North
Kanye West is apparently back on dad duty after some time away in Japan and NYC … grabbing some grub at one of L.A.’s hottest spots with his oldest kid. Read More
ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MASSACRE Father Was Medic On Scene LEARNED DAUGHTER WAS DEAD FROM HER BEST FRIEND
The slaughter at the Robb Elementary School in Texas is almost impossible to comprehend, but this video — as difficult as it is to watch — unearths the human toll it has taken on the parents of the dead. Read More
KEVIN SPACEY CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT Against 3 Men in U.K.
Kevin Spacey has all new legal trouble, and this time it’s overseas — he’s been charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in the United Kingdom. Read More
KIM KARDASHIAN APOLOGIZES TO FAMILY FOR WAY KANYE TREATED THEM
Kim Kardashian will no longer try and protect Kanye West when he bashes her family … apologizing to them in a serious heart-to-heart for years of attacks. Read More
(Update) Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Killed Three Americans At Sandals Resort
Three Americans were found dead at a Sandals Resort earlier this month, and the cause of death is carbon monoxide… Read More
Fourth Grade Student Who Survived The Uvalde School Shooting Describes The Incident—Officials Say The Shooting Lasted At Least 40 Minutes
As many people in Uvalde, TX continue to mourn the lives that were unfortunately lost earlier this week, new details about what happened on the day of the shooting at Robb Elementary School are becoming available. Read More
President Biden Calls On Congress To Pass Legislation On Gun Control Following Uvalde Mass Shooting
Taking to social media, President Biden posted his thoughts on the action that Congress must take on gun control in order to permanently put an end to the increasing cases of gun violence. Read More
U.S. Median Rent To Reach Record High Of $2,000 By Summer
If you think the cost of living is high right now, just hold on to your horses until summer. Rent in the U.S. reached an all-time median high in April of 2022, and it’s expected to keep rising to a record average of $2,000 per rental unit by August, according to a recent report Read More
NRA Releases Statement On Texas Elementary School Shooting Saying It’s “The Act Of A Lone, Deranged Criminal”
One day after an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15 style rifle gunned down 19 children and two teachers, the NRA kept their official statement about the mass shooting tight. Read More
Nick Cannon Vacations With Pregnant Bre Tiesi And Gifts Twins’ Mother Abby De La Rosa New Range Rover
Nick Cannon is making sure the whole fam’ is living large! On Wednesday, Bre Tiesi shared photos featuring Nick, herself, and her bare baby bump on a lil’ pre-baby getaway. Hours later, Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion, shared a close-up image of a new Range Rover Nick gifted her. Read More
Yeezy Gap Postpones Release Of Balenciaga Collection Due To The Elementary School Shooting
As the world is dealing with the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Yeezy Gap has decided to postpone the launch of its Balenciaga collection. Read More
Winnie the Pooh Reimagined as ‘Vicious’ Villain in Upcoming Horror Flick
Winnie the Pooh is getting the slasher film treatment. Read More
Texas Man Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Himself at Elementary School
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was walking into the campus of an elementary school in Arlington, Texas Thursday morning, Read More
2 Women Arrested After Police Find 500,000 Fentanyl Pills in Car
Two Arizona women were arrested this this week in a traffic stop turned drug bust. Read More
Video Shows Kanye West Laughing Over the Fact He ‘Ain’t Touched Cash in Like 4 Years’
While attending the Balenciaga Spring 23 show on Sunday, Kanye West claimed in a passing comment that he hasn’t physically touched paper money in years. Read More
Kourtney Kardashian Says Fertility Doctor Advised Her to Drink Travis Barker’s Semen
During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her fertility doctor told her to drink Travis Barker’s semen. Read More
Questions Raised Over Police Waiting Up to an Hour to Stop Texas Elementary School Shooting
As more details about the Texas, Uvalde elementary school shooting have come to light, questions have been raised regarding the police response. Read More
Justin Timberlake Sells Off Entire Song Catalog for $100 Million to Hipgnosis
Justin Timberlake has sold off his entire song catalog to the song management company Hipgnosis, handing over 100 percent of the copyrights for his biggest hits in a deal worth $100 million. Read More
Trae tha Truth Says He Turned Down White House Invitation to Help Families of Buffalo Shooting Victims
In a post on Instagram, rapper Trae tha Truth revealed on Wednesday that he was invited to meet with President Joe Biden alongside families of those who have been “wrongfully” killed by police. Read More
‘How to Murder Your Husband’ Writer Nancy Crampton Brophy Found Guilty of Murdering Her Husband
Nancy Crampton Brophy, who once wrote a blog essay titled “How to Kill Your Husband,” was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday for the fatal shooting of her husband in 2018, Read More
Elon Musk Sued By Twitter Shareholders For Manipulating Company’s Stock
It looks like Elon Musk is in a bit of legal trouble with Twitter. The social media company’s shareholders are suing Musk for making false and disparaging statements about the company to lower its stock value. Read More
Ohio Attorney General Yost Issues Annual Missing Children Clearinghouse Report, 415 Children Still Missing
Ohio has reported that 415 children reported missing last year remain unaccounted for in their state. Read More
Ex-Girlfriend Of Sha’Carri Richardson Confirms Abuse Allegations; Encourages Her To Press Charges
Sha’Carri Richardson has alleged that her ex-girlfriend abused her during their two-year relationship, claims that the fellow track star confessed to. Read More
Virgil Abloh’s Last Project For Nike And Louis Vuitton Is Currently On Display In Brooklyn
Louis Vuitton is launching a series of activations to honor Virgil Abloh’s remarkable impact on the luxury brand. Read More
Fat Joe Says He Regrets Beefing With JAY-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records: ‘I Played Myself’ [Video]
Fat Joe says he regrets his beef with JAY-Z and Roc-A-Fella records. Read More
That’s Baller: Mercedes-Benz Introducing Limited Edition AMG GT Strollers
Mercedes-Benz is rolling out a limited-edition AMG GT stroller created with the flyest mommy-baby duos in mind. Read More
Pepsi is No Longer Sponsoring the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Pepsi has announced that the company will no longer sponsor the super bowl halftime show. Read More
Texas Congressman Blames the Uvalde School Shooting on Rap Music and Video Games [Video]
As the country continues to mourn the victims of the tragic attack in Uvalde, Texas, lawmakers are divided over what caused the tragedy. Read More
Kevin Hart Producing Two-Part Documentary Honoring The Evolution Of Black Comedy
Kevin Hart and his Hartbeat Productions will debut a two-part documentary on the A&E Network, highlighting the evolution of Black comedy. Read More
GOP Candidate Herschel Walker Says Donald Trump Never Claimed The 2020 Election Was Stolen
Former football player and current GOP candidate Herschel Walker says he never heard Donald Trump claim that democrats stole the 2020 presidential election. Read More
Hundreds Of Elderly New Yorkers To Receive Robot That Will Help With Loneliness
Elderly New Yorkers will receive robots to help alleviate feelings of loneliness. Read More
Heartbreaking: 11-Year-Old Girl Covered Herself in Classmates Blood and Played Dead to Survive Uvalde Elementary School Shooting [Video]
As the gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary earlier this week, 11-year-old Miah Cerillo put blood on herself and played dead, according to her aunt. Read More
Niecy Nash Recalls Losing Her Own Brother in 1993 School Shooting [Video]
Niecy Nash reflected on losing her brother in a school shooting back in 1993 while paying tribute to the 19 elementary school children who were killed in Uvalde, Texas, this week. Read More
Ellen DeGeneres Says Goodbye to Her Talk Show After 19 Seasons: ‘I Feel the Love, and I Send It Back to You’ [Video]
It’s the end of an era. ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ is officially over. Read More
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris ‘Never Cuddled with Me’ While Growing Up [Video]
Jada Pinkett Smith got real with her mother on the latest episode of their Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. Read More
