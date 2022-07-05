Macy Gray Say’s Changing Your Parts, Doesn’t Make You A Woman

CLOSE

If there is one thing that is fact about Grammy award winning singer Macy Gray is she stays true to her convictions. Whether you like or not, her sound or opinion she is going to keep doing her. To close out pride Month during an interview Macy Gray expressed an opinion that has some woman saying Amen to ‘facts’ on social media but the Trans community may not be feeling Macy Gray, unfortunately that is ‘facts’ as well.

In a recent interview that started off with her views on the American Flag transitioned into the depths of racism while transitioning onto transgenders. All before talking about her new music that is dropping July 8th.

While appearing on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV program Macy Gray was asked “what a woman is”, Macy Gray’s reply was a human being with “boobs” and a “vagina.”.

“Just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman,”…”What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that,”

Macy Gray also continued on to say that just because you don’t agree it doesn’t make you Transphobic.

