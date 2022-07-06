Legendary Guitarist Carlos Santana Collapses During Concert

CLOSE

A scary incident took place yesterday (July 5th) when legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed during a concert outside Detroit, Michigan. According to TMZ, the 74-year-old Santana was about 4 to 5 songs into his set at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan when he “sat down in front of the drums and then collapsed.

While being taken away by medical officials, Santana did wave to the fans acknowledging he was ok.

A statement was released on the Rock band’s official website saying:

Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight. “The show for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA. will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Mr. Michael Vrionis added.

Carlos Santana burst on the scene with his band “Santana” which was formed in San Francisco in 1966. After their first album, the band made a star-turning performance at the famed Woodstock Festival in 1969. Santana was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The next year, Carlos and the band released the album “Supernatural” with the hit singles “Smooth” featuring Robb Thomas and “Maria, Maria” featuring The Product G&B.

Supernatural won nine Grammy Awards, including the award for Album of the Year, and also won three Latin Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year.

Source | TMZ

