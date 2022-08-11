The Bijou Star Files: Pitcher Drills Batter, Batter Comforts Pitcher

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 10, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL BATTER DRILLED IN HEAD BY FASTBALL … Comforts Pitcher Afterward

Touching moment in a Little League World Series regional tournament on Tuesday — a batter comforted an opposing pitcher after the kid accidentally drilled him in the head with a fastball. The scene all went down in the first inning of the Texas East vs. Oklahoma matchup in Waco, Texas … when Isaiah Jarvis was at the plate squaring off with Kaiden Shelton. Read More

OPRAH’S CO. SUES PODCAST HOSTS You Can Talk About Me, But Don’t Use My Logo!!!

You can talk about Oprah, but don’t go ripping off her signature logo — that seems to be the message being sent by the media mogul herself in a new lawsuit. Read More

NFL’S FRANK GORE CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT … Allegedly Involved In Dom. Violence Incident

NFL legend Frank Gore has been hit with an assault charge … after cops say he was involved in a domestic violence incident with a 28-year-old woman last month. Read More

ESPN REPORTER M.A. VOEPEL ‘I’M TRANSITIONING TO MALE’

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel — who’s been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades — has come out as transgender … saying Tuesday, “I’m transitioning to male.” Read More

