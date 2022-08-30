Irv Gotti Feels He’s Getting Slandered For Telling The Truth About Ashanti

CLOSE

Everybody loves a good documentary especially if you remember the story going down in real time back in the day, especially if the documentary is juicy and factual.

However Irv Gotti feels he gave the people what they wanted as far as a documentary goes but he is getting slandered for just simply telling the truth…allegedly.

Related Stories Fat Joe Say’s Irv Gotti Is A Sucka For His Ashanti Comments

52 year old Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., professionally known as Irv Gotti, is an American DJ, music producer, record executive, and the CEO and co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, who ruled the record industry back in the late 90’s with smash hits by Ashanti, Ja Rule, and Jennifer Lopez, as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z, DMX, and Kanye West. Some may think that the Irv Gotti story isn’t old enough for a documentary but Murder Inc.’s story goes back over 20 years.

None the less ‘The Murder Inc Story’ dropped on BET the first week in August and ever since it did everything pertaining to Irv Gotti stories about Ashanti have been just ‘Foolish’.

According to Irv Gotti when The Shaderoom caught up with him at the VMA’s asking who does he keep talking about his alleged relationship with Ashanti, Irv started singing ‘ain’t that funny’. Irv Gotti say’s he got paid to do a documentary on his life and “Murder Inc.”, if he didn’t talk about Ashanti people would have said what kind of BS is this, and because he spoke the truth folks is trying to #MeToo him.

Do you agree with Irv Gotti? Speak on it, after you see the video below.