The Obama’s Return To The White House For Portrait Unveiling

A wrong was made right as our forever President and First Lady, The Obama’s, returned to Pennsylvania Ave. for the official unveiling of their portraits, in a tradition that has been returned to the White House during an emotional ceremony.

The history-making portraits of the Obamas painted by by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung now stand along side other US presidents and their spouses hung on the White House walls, depicting the first Black President and first lady. The pieces are the first official portraits added to the White House Collection since then-President Obama held a bipartisan unveiling ceremony for George W. Bush and Laura Bush in 2012.

During Michelle Obama’s speech she noted that he tradition behind the portraits’ unveiling, matters.

“It is still a bit odd for me to stand in this historic space, see this big, beautiful painting staring back at me,” growing up she never could have imagined “girl like me … was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy. … And she definitely wasn’t supposed to serve as first lady.”

Michelle Obama also spoke on who decided who was ‘supposed to be’.

Take a listen to former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama give their speeches in the video below.