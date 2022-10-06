CLOSE

Lyfe Jennings was just trying to share his story when the internet came for him! Jennings and the serial killer Jeffery Dahmer actually served time together in the same prison and since Dahmer has been trending he decided to tell a story on live, but fans were not feeling it.

In other news, we have more on Kanye West’s recent outburst about white lives matter, Kim’s parenting, and whatever else Ye is going off about.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Lyfe Jennings Receives Backlash After Sharing His Jeffrey Dahmer Prison Story [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com