Deshaun Watson is Back With the Browns, But…

Deshaun Watson, the quarterback traded for by the Cleveland Browns, is finally allowed in Berea at the Browns’ team facilities. However, he still isn’t eligible to play.

Watson was suspended for 11 games by the NFL and had to pay a $5 million fine for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was accused by 24 women of inappropriate sexual behavior during massage sessions. Watson has since settled most of those cases.

Watson is not facing any criminal charges.

The Browns have gotten pretty good play out of backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett… until the game is on the line in the final minute or so. Brissett is fourth in the NFL with a QBR of 65.9. He also only has three interceptions, among the lowest total for starting QBs who’ve played all five games so far. The problem is that all three of those picks have come in the final moments of the game and have cost the Browns chances to win.

Watson’s first came of eligibility this season comes Week 12, when the Browns will be playing against Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans. That game will be played in Houston.

Watson has reportedly settled all but one of the original civil cases filed against him. The trial for that isn’t expected to begin until after the season.

How do you expect the Browns to finish out the rest of the season? Do you think Deshaun Watson will be enough to help them get into the playoffs?

