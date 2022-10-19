Euclid: Nail Salon Customer Attacks Staff [Video]

CLOSE

Workers at a nail salon in Euclid were attacked, a security camera caught on video. Police say charges are expected to be filed.

It all started over $60.

According to the police report, the woman noticed the improper charge and went to the salon to get answers. When she didn’t get the answer she was looking for, it turned into an all-out brawl.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: [sailthruwidget fields=“email” sailthrulist=“subscribers”]

According to Euclid police captain Jeff Cutwright, “This is not the way to handle a situation about a possible unauthorized charge on your credit card bill.”

Via FOX 8…

Police were called to the salon and the woman tells an officer the workers took her money and assaulted her.

The employees told the officers a different version.

Cutwright said after an officer reviewed the video and spoke to employees, the woman was detained.

To finish this story from FOX 8, [click here].

RELATED: Euclid: Police Say ‘Dozens’ of Kias Have Been Stolen, Here’s How to Stop It

RELATED: This East Cleveland Paramedic is a Hero

Violence is rarely the answer, and this situation seems to be no different. Now this customer will likely be out of a lot more than $60.