Here’s What Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Says of the QB’s Latest Accuser

Deshaun Watson, the suspended quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, has yet another former massage therapist claiming Watson was sexually inappropriate during their sessions.

But Watson’s lawyer has stated that this latest accusation is a complete “sham”.

Watson was suspended for 11 games by the NFL for settling about 20 different civil cases of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

This report was initially reported by FOX 8.

According to the motion, the woman who recently filed suit sent more than “35 messages “ to Watson after the massage. Watson did not return any of the messages, Hardin stated.

The motion further states the woman spoke to Watson’s attorneys last November and said she was not scared or intimated and didn’t do anything she didn’t want to do.

Hardin states the lawsuit was filed in bad faith and “for the purpose of harassing” Watson.

It’s unclear what will result from this latest accusation so this is a developing story. Check back for updates.