According to NBC4i, Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices.
According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Highland, Lucas, Madison, Richland, Summit, and Trumbull counties.
The lawsuit, filed in Butler County, claims the retailer violated Ohio’s consumer protection laws.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture allows stores to have up to a 2% error rate on overcharges, but according to Yost, 20 Dollar General stores in Butler County had an error rate ranging from 16.7% to 88.2%, based on testing done by the Butler Department of Weights and Measures.
One of the reports made to Yost’s office alleged that a Franklin County store had shampoo listed as $1 on the shelf, but charged double that at the register.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio sues Dollar General was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com