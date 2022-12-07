Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!

CLOSE

The Glenville High School football team made history last weekend, and Ohio’s own LeBron James showed them some love!

The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6, winning the Division IV state championship. They’re the first Cleveland public school to win a state title, and because of that, Thursday in Cleveland is officially Glenville Tarblooder Day.

LeBron, while in town Tuesday for a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, told reporters, “Congratulations to Glenville, that’s amazing. It just brings so much awareness. I think it’s amazing when you get a school like Glenville that can win a state championship. It allows a lot of the inner city kids to feel like they can go there and win as well and be seen and be heard. It gives a lot of credit to that. I just think it’s pretty special.”

How dope is that!?

Information from WKYC was used for this post. To see their report, [click here].