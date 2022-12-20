Lil Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Eli Manning’s Rap

CLOSE

Lil Wayne, a football enthusiast and die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers, was featured on Peyton and Eli Manning’s Manningcast last night during ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

During the fourth quarter of the listless game between the Rams and Packers, Eli Manning debuted his latest ‘rap’, as they showed video of him in the studio flowing over the New York Giants remix of Fivio Foreigns ‘1 On 3’. While rapping you see Eli in a flashy yellow outfit with a rapper chain on.

At first it appeared that Tunechi couldn’t quite find the words he needed to express how he felt about the record, but ended up coming around in the end.

Wayne said, “I didn’t know what was going on. I saw the Cuban around your neck. I’m glad I actually saw a video of what that was all about. But you killed it. You killed it. Yeah, you killed that.”

But, did he though?

Check out Eli’s performance below and let us know what you think!

