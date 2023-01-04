Quentin Miller Say’s He Wasn’t Paid For Writing Drake Bars

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

There is so many layers o being an artist. In the case of a singer often times their pipes glorifies someone else’s penned words, then you have singer/song writers that write their passion then make you feel it. Then you have the trifecta singer, the artist that can sing, write and play their own music.

With Hip Hop, more specifically rap music, you would think that the rapper is the creator of his own bars but we are learning that some rappers talents are much like a singer and that is to flow someone else’s words.

Hence the Drake, Quentin Miller scandal leaked by Meek Mill. Meek accused Quentin Miller of Ghost writing for Grammy award winning Drake. Quentin Miller is saying that Meek’s accusation’s cost him food off of his family plate and he didn’t get paid for songs for/by Drake.

“I’m working with a n***a that literally is about to change my life, you know, even though I was in my horrible, horrible, horrible publishing situation with Tricky so I never got a publishing check off of any Drake songs,” “I never got a single publishing check off any songs. I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation, ‘cause Tricky and them wouldn’t let me go. … I didn’t get out that deal ‘til 2019, 2020; I signed [in] 2011.”

Quentin Miller was also forced to clarify a viral moment last year when he was accused of being an uncredited writer on Nas’ King’s Disease II track “The Pressure.” Miller made it clear that he’s actually credited on the track, which he got after he threw “some ideas out” when he was in the studio with Hit-Boy. “That’s it, that’s all that happened with the Nas shit,” he said.

