The Bijou Star Files: Deshaun Watson’s Car Ditched In a Ditch

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 17, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen, found in ditch

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck was one of multiple vehicles reportedly stolen from a luxury car dealership early Saturday morning. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON COZIES UP W/ BIKINI-CLAD JILLY ANAIS… On Tropical Vacation

Deshaun Watson’s out of the NFL playoffs, but don’t feel too bad for the guy … the quarterback is now on a tropical vacation, cozying up with his smokin’-hot girlfriend, Jilly Anais. Read More

KANYE WEST’S LAWYERS LOOKING TO TAKE OUT NEWSPAPER AD… To Let Him Know He’s Dropped!!!

Kanye West’s legal team wants to officially say they’re finished representing the rapper in a lawsuit — and they’re planning on doing so in a very public way. Read More

ICE-T Don’t Believe the Hype …’FEUD’ WITH MELONI IS TOTAL B.S.!!!

“Law & Order: SVU” legends Ice-T and Christopher Meloni are shooting down claims of an ugly rift between them since Chris’ character “Elliot Stabler” returned to the series in 2021. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN MEETS WITH SOLITARY INMATES IN PRISON

Kim Kardashian hasn’t slowed down her efforts when it comes to prison reform … as evidenced by her latest visit to a prison in California and the inmates she came face-to-face with during her trip. Read More

KING COMBS Scoffs At ‘Nepo Baby’ Tag… I PUT IN BAD BOY WORK!!!

Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs isn’t accepting the “nepo baby” label critics keep tacking onto his name, but he’s fully up to the challenge of upholding his dad’s legacy!!! Read More

