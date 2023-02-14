Doctor Breaks Down Speaking About MSU Shooting Victims

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Many of us heart dropped last night with the breaking news of an active shooter on the campus of Michigan State University, with instructions for those on campus to shelter in place.

Tragically when it was over 8 people had been shot, 3 dead and 5 hospitalized in critical condition. Two people were killed at Berkey Hall and another was killed at the student union, all of the victims were students of the University. The alleged shooter was found some hours later of campus dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputy chief of campus police, Chris Rozman, identified the alleged shooter Tuesday as 43 year old Anthony Dwayne McRae. The gunman had once been on probation for a gun violation and had a history of mental health issue, however as to why McRae did what he did, is unknown at this time. The victims names of the shooting have not been released.

When giving an update about the victims of the Michigan State University campus shootings, Dr. Denny Martin, interim president and chief medical officer at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, broke down in tears in an emotional moment. Martin said he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” and spoke about how proud he was of the hospital staff on a “sad” night.

We will be keeping the families, Michigan State University as well as the community uplifted in our prayers.

