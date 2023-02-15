“Flavor of Love” Deelishis’ Niece One of 3 Students Killed AT MSU

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Sad news has been confirmed, Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety identified the one of three students killed Monday night as junior Arielle Anderson, the niece of “Flavor of Love” reality star Deelishis, as well as sophomore Brian Fraser and Verner, who was also a junior.

Many of us heart dropped last night with the breaking news of an active shooter on the campus of Michigan State University, with instructions for those on campus to shelter in place.

Related Stories Doctor Breaks Down Speaking About MSU Shooting Victims

Tragically when it was over 8 people had been shot, 3 dead and 5 hospitalized in critical condition. Two people were killed at Berkey Hall and another was killed at the student union, all of the victims were students of the University. The alleged shooter, 43 year old Anthony Dwayne McRae, was found some hours later of campus dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims names of the shooting have not been released.

It’s being reported that according to a post on social media made by reality star from “Flavor of Love”, Deelishis’, her niece was one of the 3 students that was killed.

Deelishis Monday night took to her social media, posting a photo of her niece, stating:

“My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY… she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her.” “If you know her whereabouts please dm me … in the meantime my family and I ask for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️‼️ #MichiganStateUniversity #ArielleDiamond“

Deelishis later updated her post by pinning another family members comment:

“my sweet beautiful niece… RIP baby girl”

We will be keeping the families, Michigan State University as well as the community uplifted in our prayers.

See posts below