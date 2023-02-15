Sandy Hook Shooting Survivor Is Now A MSU Shooting Survivor

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Have mercy how much can one person take in a life time. The horrifying truth is we are starting to see in the news more, breaking news of school shootings across the country. Since 1982 there have been at over 100 mass shootings across the country, . What are the odds of being in two of those?

A Michigan State University student who was on campus during Monday’s deadly shooting is also a survivor of the Sandy Hook massacre.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting occurred on December 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut, United States, when 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people. Twenty of the victims were children between six and seven years old, and the other six were adult staff members. Making Sandy Hook the second deadliest school shooting in history.

21 year old, Jaqueline Matthews, was in the 6th grade when the shooting happened in 2012 and is currently majoring in international law at MSU, who says she suffers from a PTSD fracture in her back due to crouching and hiding in a corner during the Sandy Hook massacre.

According Jaqueline Matthews:

“I don’t ever think you ever get over something so traumatic or so tragic, even if it’s not in your community,” … “I think things like this, people feel and it never really goes away.” … “I never talk about that topic, but I felt the need to post that video, I was sitting with my roommate, and we were talking about how out of hand this is, and how it’s not OK,”

Eight people had been shot, 3 dead and 5 hospitalized in critical condition. Two people were killed at Berkey Hall and another was killed at the student union, all of the victims were students of Michigan State University. The alleged shooter, 43 year old Anthony Dwayne McRae, was found some hours later of campus dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We will be keeping the families, Michigan State University as well as the community uplifted in our prayers.

Take a listen to what Jaqueline Matthews had to say in the video below.