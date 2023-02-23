The Cleveland Browns have added a new coach, who just happens to be an old Browns player, to the staff after firing Mike Priefer earlier this week.
Ray “Bubba” Ventrone will take over as the team’s special teams coordinator starting in the 2023 season. 40-year-old Ventrone played for the Browns from 2009 to 2012. He’s spent the last five years as the special teams’ coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.
While with the Colts, Ventrone’s special teams made the top 10 in the NFL for four of the five seasons he was there. The Browns, on the other hand, have struggled in this department, so they’re hoping the new hire will bring some stability to this very important yet often-overlooked aspect of the game.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Are you excited about the new Browns hire? Do you think he’ll help turn things around in the upcoming season?
The Latest:
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Cleveland Browns Add New Coach to Staff
- Inspiring Rapper/Actor Is Claiming To Be LL Cool J’s Son
- Cleveland Themed Monopoly Wants Your Suggestions!
- R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
- The Bijou Star Files: He Won’t Do It For The Gram, Is It A Red Flag?
- Daycare Worker In Suburban Boston Taped Black Toddler’s Mouth Shut During Tantrum, Mom Claims
- Al B. Sure Says Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Helped Him Hit A Billion Streams
- ATL Cop Charged With Murder And Kidnapping Of A 16yr Girl
- Wardrobe Stylist QueenSylvia Prioritizes Culture In Season 2 Of ‘Bel-Air’
- Don Lemon 2013 Clip About “Ways to Fix the Black Community” Resurfaces After Nikki Haley Controversy
-
Prayers: Actress LisaRaye McCoy Mother Has Passed
-
Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level
-
WZAK's 2023 Cutest Couple Contest!
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
-
Mo’Nique Read Kym And Sherri For Their ‘The Reading’ Shade
-
Watch Joe Little Give Vintage Performance at 216 Day in Cleveland!