Amanda Seales Show ‘Bet Cha Didn’t Know: Red Lobster Never Served Racism’ | EPISODE 57

Today on the Amanda Seales Podcast, we cover a variety of topics, from malcolm x’s family suing for $100 million to r. Kelly being sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The show also features a segment called “Bet Cha Didn’t Know” with Ernest Crem III who discusses the owner of Red Lobster breaking racial barriers. Get ready to listen, laugh, and learn, thank you for tuning in to The Amanda Seales Show.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(04:00) BLACKURATE NEWS: Malcolm X’s Family Announces $100 Million Lawsuit Against NYPD, FBI, CIA. Nipsey Hussle Murderer Eric Holder Sentenced … (08:26) Don Lemon’s Final Warning By CNN …One More Screw-Up And He’s Out (12:19) Relationship Segment- Is The “Rich Auntie” Just A Woman Who Doesn’t Want To Settle Down? (16:25) CALL US ANYTIME AT 1 855 AMANDA 8…THAT’S 855 262-6328 … We Got Someone Calling About The Story..”How Many Times Do You Wear Your Clothes Before Washing” (19:56) BLACKURATE NEWS: Lawyer Argues Fetus Should Be Released From Jail. More Bad News For R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison (28:01) BLACKURATE NEWS: Lawyer Argues Fetus Should Be Released From Jail. More Bad News For R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison (35:27) Betcha Didn’t Know Pt 1 ….Our Favorite African American History Teacher Ernest Crim III @MRCRIM3 (39:13) This Week We Did A Post @SEALESSAIDIT Of A Lady Going Off Saying “What Quality Men Want”. Here What Some Of Ya’ll Post…. (47:41) BLACKURATE NEWS: Traveling This Weekend….Be On Alert…Over 1,300 Flights Canceled As Major Winter Storm Threatens To Produce Historic Snowfall. Howard University Swim Team Graces The Cover Of Sports Illustrated (52:22) Andre 3000 Said This About Today’s Music… Hip-Hop Don’t Have No Fresh Energy, None At All. It’s Money Driven, Everybody Tryin’ To Make That Cheque, Nobody Putting Art In Their Albums Any More. (55:46) Earlier In The Show We Played An Ig Clip On This Topic “Is The “Rich Auntie” Just A Woman Who Doesn’t Want To Settle Down? (58:30) BLACKURATE NEWS: Must See TV This Weekend As Queen Latifah To Host 2023 NAACP Image Awards

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

Amanda Seales Show ‘Bet Cha Didn’t Know: Red Lobster Never Served Racism’ | EPISODE 57 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com