Catfish Victim Thought She Was Engaged To Omarion

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

We are living in the world of technology were many live their lives vicariously through social media, engage in online dating as well as DM sliding. Which is not not necessarily a bad thing. However we also live in a world of balance, good and evil, good and bad. The bad part of living in a technology world is the bad can hide and have given birth to the catfish who is out her taking peoples money and breaking hearts.

According to the Bronx woman, named Simone, she never met the crooner because his “manager” was requesting a $3,000 fee. However, she also claimed that she’d been talking to Omarion since October 2020 and they’ve been engaged since last year. Over the course of two years she has sent the catfish $4,500 and landed herself on Dr. Phil.

“His manager wants me to pay $3,000 to meet him,”

The B2K, singer, Omarion, posted up on Dr. Phil, to clear his name with the young lady that has been catfished and apologize for someone taking advantage of her like that.

“It’s crazy to how far these people we go to convince and manipulate my fans to think that they are actually speaking with me. From sending fake driver’s licenses and passports and even FaceTiming them claiming that it was a bad connection,”

For those who do not know, Catfishing is a deceptive activity in which a person creates a fictional persona or fake identity on a social networking service, usually targeting a specific victim. The practice may be used for financial gain, to compromise a victim in some way, as a way to intentionally upset a victim, or for wish fulfillment.

Take a look at the video below