C-Murder On A Hunger Strike Protesting Prison Conditions

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

The brother of Master P, rapper, Corey Miller AKA C-Murder has been in jail for over 21 years, after being convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2009, despite not having a weapon or DNA evidence directly connected to the artist.

Fast forwarding to 2023, although murder was the case that they gave C-Murder, the now 51 year old Corey Miller is revealing that he is on a hunger strike in protest because he is suffering from inhumane treatment and conditions causing the deterioration of his physical and mental health.

According to Corey Miller via a post on Instagram:

“Jan. 17, 2023, marked 21 years I Corey Miller have been in the Louisiana Penal system,” “I have been fighting for my health and freedom against this wrongful conviction and simultaneously fighting for my constitutional rights that were stripped away and violated by the penal system of Louisiana. An appeal was filed late December of 2022 and the DA & Judge of Louisiana has 30 days from Feb. 7, 2023 to answer”

In an official statement from Corey Millers manager Steven Johnson:

We are asking Kim Kardashian, as the Prison-Reform legal team representing Mr. Miller, to help bring immediate public awareness to Corey’s entire situation: wrongful conviction from the state of Louisiana, the state of Louisiana’s suppression of evidence, inhumane treatment/conditions in prison and his health. It is imperative, now more than ever, that a quick strategic move is made as his health has significantly declined due to the prison system’s inhumane conditions and he is not getting proper medical treatment.

Mr. Miller mysteriously passed out. He received no follow-up medical care in response to this event and because Mr. Miller asked for and did not receive an investigation of the circumstances of his passing out, he was placed in solitary confinement in retaliation for his health crisis. Corey Miller continues to suffer from chronic dental issues that have led to significant weight loss and have been denied much-needed Thyroid medications because the state of Louisiana says they cannot obtain the necessary medications.

The neglect of inmates in the Louisianan penal system has been well documented by Mr. Miller and others. In August of 2021, Corey Miller went on a hunger strike to expose the unsanitary and medieval COVID-19 quarantine practices in the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. “Since the onset of COVID-19, they have continued placing the inmates that have tested positive for the virus in the dorms with inmates that were COVID-19 negative

Read complete statement here.

Take a look at Corey Miller AKA C-Murder’s posts

below.