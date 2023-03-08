Four juveniles in Mayfield Heights were arrested Monday after reports of gunfire, a car crash, and a fight in a residential neighborhood. No names have been released.
According to a police report, a car crash near Sunset Road led to a fistfight at someone’s home. Gunshots were later reported as well. Police arrived on the scene and arrested three juveniles. The fourth juvenile, the one who’s suspected of firing a gun, was arrested later that night.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Mayfield Heights police officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, to Sunset Road for a report of gunshots, followed by a car crash, according to a news release from police Chief Anthony Mele. After the crash, those in the vehicle began fighting with others at a Sunset Road home.
To read the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].
All four juveniles were taken to the Cuyahoga Juvenile Detention Center.
The Latest:
- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: BET Debra Lee, Bob Johnson Entanglement
- Shots Fired in Mayfield Hts, 4 Juveniles Arrested
- Walgreens Stops Supplying Abortion Pills in Ohio
- Nick Cannon’s Big Announcement: ‘Who’s Having My Baby’
- Jackson Residents Terrified Of Plan To Expand Mississippi Police Inside The Majority-Black Capital City
- Kidnapped Tourists In Mexico Are Black American Citizens, Including Mother Of 6
- Kidnapped Americans In Mexico 2 Found Dead, 2 Alive
- Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna On Why She Deleted Her OnlyFan’s Account [WATCH]
- Zaya Wade Owned The Runway During Her Debut At Paris Fashion Week
- 3 Things With Jeff Johnson: 23 Protesters Charged With Terrorism in Atlanta [WATCH]
-
Here's Where to Find the Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
The Legendz Of The Streetz: Reloaded Tour in Cleveland Was Fire