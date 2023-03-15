Baker Mayfield Has Another New Team

CLOSE

Cleveland Browns former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield has landed on a new team.

After Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers last season, he ultimately ended up with the LA Rams. He’s now found himself on his fourth team in a calendar year.

Mayfield, drafted by the Browns first overall in 2018, just signed a 1-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s expected to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job.

Mayfield’s deal is worth $4 million guaranteed, with incentives that could get him up to a total of $8.5 million.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Baker Mayfield’s time in Cleveland was certainly up-and-down. In 2020 he led the Browns to the playoffs for the first time in 26 years. He also had years in Cleveland that saw his rankings hover in the bottom half of starting NFL QBs.

The Browns and Bucs played last year, so they don’t have a game scheduled against each other in the 2023-24 season.

Unless, of course, both teams are able to make it to the Super Bowl.

Hey, it could happen!

RELATED: Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson Contract, Free Up $36M in Cap

RELATED: Browns Home Games For Upcoming Season Revealed