Cavs News: Donovan Mitchell Put Yuta Watanabe on a Poster! [Video]

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their first post-LeBron 50-win season in their sites, and last night’s victory was another key step in that direction. But that’s not the best part about their win over the Brooklyn Nets!

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points in Cleveland’s 115-109 victory, but he also had perhaps the NBA’s dunk of the year over Japanese standout Yuta Watanabe.

In the fourth quarter, Watanabe turned the ball over, allowing the Cavs to sprint out on a fast break. This led to Spida sprinting to the basket, taking off, and reaching back for a ferocious dunk over Watanabe that got every Cavaliers fan on their feet.

Caris Levert, who’s also been balling lately, added 18 points and 4 assists for the Cavs, who’ve now 7 of their last 9 games. Jarrett Allen chipped in with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Cavs will play Brooklyn again on Thursday night. The Nets and Knicks are the only teams left in the Cavs remaining 8 games that have a winning record.

